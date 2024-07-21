Jul 20, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Billy Horschel hits the ball out of the trap on the 16th hole during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 32

Lexington Regional, Rupp Arena, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Herd That vs. War Ready — FS2, noon

The Nawf vs. La Familia (Kentucky — Fox, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati Regional, Fifth Third Arena, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

Dream 34 vs. Takeover BC — FS1, 4 p.m.

Butler Regional, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Eberlein Drive vs. All Good Dawgs (Butler) — FS1, 6 p.m.

Men of Mackey (Purdue) vs. Assembly Hall (Indiana) — FS1, 8 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 21 (conclusion): Monaco to Nice (individual time trial) — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

Flag Football

NFL Flag Championships

Semifinals, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, OH

Boys 15U: Lockdown Legends (Titans) vs. Loudoun Legends (Steelers) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Girls 18U: Apex Predators (Chargers) vs. Bad Rabbits (Raiders) — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Boys 15U: Metro Select (Saints) vs. Tucson Turf (Cardinals) — ESPN, noon

Girls 18U: Texas Fury (Falcons) vs. S.I.G. (Giants) — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Championships, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, OH

Boys 15U Championship — ABC, 3 p.m.

Girls 18U Championship — ABC, 4 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Pest County, Hungary

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

London E-Prix, ExCeL London, East London, England, United Kingdom

Round 16 — CBS, noon

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

3rd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Luke Donald//Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon//Terry Gannon/Paul McGinley//Steve Sands/Notah Begay III//Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” McKay//John Wood//Cara Banks

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Main Feed (Sky Sports) — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

Featured Group 1 (PM): Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka — Peacock, 9:44 a.m.

Featured Group 2 (PM): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele — Peacock, 10:04 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee/Notah Begay III/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Ryan Lavner//Johnson Wagner

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

The Open Championship Golf LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Open Championship Golf Game Time Decision LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highlands Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Charlie Kimball//Dillon Welch

Final Warm-Up — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Race — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Post-Race Show — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Rochester Red Wings at Syracuse Mets — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 304 Countdown: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Space City Home Network/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — Dbacks.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Interleague

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Cory Provus/Tim Dillard//Sophia Minnaert

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins — The Roku Channel, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff — The Roku Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Trevor May/Mike Petriello

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers: Statcast Edition — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Nicole Briscoe/Xavier Scruggs/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

2024 Hall of Fame Preview — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves In-Game LiVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers In-Game Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

Brickyard 400 In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis — ESPN/TSN3/ClipperVision, 2 p.m.

Golden State vs. Miami — ESPN/TSN3, 4 p.m.

Day 9, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Charlotte vs. Brooklyn — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. Utah — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Day 9, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Orlando vs. Minnesota — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Toronto vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/TSN3, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Film: 1970-Boston/St. Louis — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1971-Montréal/Chicago — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Washington Spirit vs. Guadalajara — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Tijuana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Out of the Shadow — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Beyond Limits: Perfect Storm — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Influential With Katty Kay: Aly Raisman — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

La jugada– Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Hall of Fame, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI

Finals — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Croatia Open Umag (ATP Tour)/Generali Open (ATP Tour)/Iasi Open (WTA Tour)/Prague Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

USL Championship

Matchday 22

Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC — CBS, 4 p.m.