All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Round One, Freedom Hall, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
La Familia at The Ville — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.
Round One, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS
The Enchantment at Aftershocks — FS1/Fox One, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Inside College Basketball Now — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Football
SEC Kickoff: 2026 Football Media Days
Day 1, Tampa Marriott Water Street/JW Marriott, Tampa, FL
SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
Commissioner Greg Sankey Address — SEC Network Plus, 9:05 a.m.
Coach Brent Venables (Oklahoma) — SEC Network Plus, 10:05 a.m.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri) — SEC Network Plus, 11:25 a.m.
Coach Will Stein (Kentucky) — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.
Coach Josh Heupel (Tennessee) — SEC Network Plus, 2:55 p.m.
SEC Startup — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now live from SEC Football Media Days — ESPN2/SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Conference USA Football Kickoff and Media Days
Day 1, Texas Live! Arena/Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, Arlington, TX
Kickoff Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde
Stage 16: Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golf
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Channel Podcast With Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Lanto Griffin at TPC Sawgrass — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Minnesota at Cleveland — Twins.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto — Rays.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas — Chicago Sports Network/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National League
MLB on ESPN
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta — Padres.TV/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.
New York Mets at Milwaukee — SNY/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado — Nationals.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
MLB on ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals at Anaheim Angels — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New York Yankees — SportsNet Pittsburgh/YES, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Detroit SportsNet/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Miami at Houston — Marlins.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle — Reds.TV/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.
NASCAR
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime (The Final Days) — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
La Copa Al Día — ESPN Deportes, 1 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
End of Regular Season
Oklahoma City Spark at Carolina Blaze — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
Cold as Balls: Dwight Howard & John Wall — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cold as Balls: Allen Iverson & Austin Ekeler — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show live from SEC Kickoff 2026 — SEC Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Defying the Odds: Class of 2026 Inspiration Finalists — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
Cold as Balls: Michael Strahan & Calvin Johnson — Scripps Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
30 for 30: The Philly Special — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 p.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP Tour)/Estoril Open (ATP Tour)/Hamburg Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Prague Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
WNBA
WNBA on Peacock
Announcers: Zora Stephenson/Sarah Kustok//Ashley ShahAhmadi
Las Vegas Aces at Toronto Tempo — NBCSN/Peacock//TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.
Toronto Tempo Basketball Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA on USA
Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — USA Network/Victory+/KUNS, 10 p.m.
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings — Prime Video/WWOR, 8 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries — Monumental Sports Network/KPIX/KOVR, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.