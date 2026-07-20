Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Fever during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round One, Freedom Hall, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

La Familia at The Ville — FS1/Fox One, 7 p.m.

Round One, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

The Enchantment at Aftershocks — FS1/Fox One, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball Now — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

SEC Kickoff: 2026 Football Media Days

Day 1, Tampa Marriott Water Street/JW Marriott, Tampa, FL

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Commissioner Greg Sankey Address — SEC Network Plus, 9:05 a.m.

Coach Brent Venables (Oklahoma) — SEC Network Plus, 10:05 a.m.

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri) — SEC Network Plus, 11:25 a.m.

Coach Will Stein (Kentucky) — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Coach Josh Heupel (Tennessee) — SEC Network Plus, 2:55 p.m.

SEC Startup — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now live from SEC Football Media Days — ESPN2/SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Conference USA Football Kickoff and Media Days

Day 1, Texas Live! Arena/Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, Arlington, TX

Kickoff Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 16: Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast With Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Lanto Griffin at TPC Sawgrass — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Twins.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Rays.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — Chicago Sports Network/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National League

MLB on ESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Padres.TV/BravesVision, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — SNY/Brewers.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — Nationals.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals at Anaheim Angels — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Yankees — SportsNet Pittsburgh/YES, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Detroit SportsNet/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Miami at Houston — Marlins.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle — Reds.TV/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs MLB In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime (The Final Days) — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

La Copa Al Día — ESPN Deportes, 1 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

End of Regular Season

Oklahoma City Spark at Carolina Blaze — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Cold as Balls: Dwight Howard & John Wall — Scripps Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cold as Balls: Allen Iverson & Austin Ekeler — Scripps Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show live from SEC Kickoff 2026 — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Defying the Odds: Class of 2026 Inspiration Finalists — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Cold as Balls: Michael Strahan & Calvin Johnson — Scripps Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The Philly Special — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 p.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP Tour)/Estoril Open (ATP Tour)/Hamburg Ladies Open (WTA Tour)/Prague Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

WNBA on Peacock

Announcers: Zora Stephenson/Sarah Kustok//Ashley ShahAhmadi

Las Vegas Aces at Toronto Tempo — NBCSN/Peacock//TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Toronto Tempo Basketball Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA on USA

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — USA Network/Victory+/KUNS, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings — Prime Video/WWOR, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries — Monumental Sports Network/KPIX/KOVR, 10 p.m.