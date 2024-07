Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the WNBA All Star game Phoenix 2024 logo during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 19

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Carlton Blues s. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 6, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Enemies vs. 3 Headed Monsters/Trilogy vs. Power — CBS, 4 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

The Ville (Louisville) vs. Unknighted (Bellarmine) — 1 p.m.

Wichita Region, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. Midtown Prestige — FS1, 1 p.m.

Purple Reign (Kansas State) vs. Team Colorado (Colorado) — FS2, 3 p.m.

Dayton Region, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Red Scare (Dayton) vs. DaGuys STL — FS1, 5 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs. Purple Hearts — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

USA Basketball

USA Basketball Showcase, The o2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Bill Raftery

United States vs. South Sudan — Fox, 3 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 20: Nice to Col De La Couillole — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 20: Nice to Col De La Couillole — NBC, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Flag Football

NFL Flag Championships

Quarterfinals, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, OH

Boys 15U: Loudoun Legends vs. Jaguars Elite — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Girls 18U: S.I.G. (Giants) vs. SF Elite (Buccaneers) — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Girls 18U: Texas Fury (Falcons) vs. THT (Eagles) — ESPN, noon

Boys 15U: THT (Giants) vs. Metro Select (Saints) — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Girls 18U: Apex Predators (Chargers) vs. Liberty City Warriors (Texans) — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Boys 15U: Lockdown Legends (Titans) vs. CK Elite (Patriots) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Pest County, Hungary

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

London E-Prix, ExCeL London, East London, England, United Kingdom

Round 15 — CBS, noon

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

3rd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Luke Donald//Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon//Terry Gannon/Paul McGinley//Steve Sands/Notah Begay III//Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” McKay//John Wood//Cara Banks

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Main Feed (Sky Sports) — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

Featured Group 1 (PM): Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka — Peacock, 9:44 a.m.

Featured Group 2 (PM): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele — Peacock, 10:04 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee/Notah Begay III/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Ryan Lavner//Johnson Wagner

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Open Championship Golf LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Open Championship Golf Game Time Decision LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Final Round

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

Featured Group 1 (AM) — Peacock, 3:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Featured Group 2 (AM) — Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Sunday)

Featured Hole: Postage Stamp-8th — Peacock, 4:45 a.m. (Sunday)

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highlands Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Girls’ Junior, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, CA

Championship Match: Rianne Malixi vs. Asterisk Talley — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Championship Match: Rianne Malixi vs. Asterisk Talley — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Charlie Kimball//Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Miscellaneous

2024 World’s Strongest Man — CBS, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Lemos vs. Jandiroba, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: Lemos vs. Jandriroba — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Lemos vs. Jandiroba — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

UFC 304 Countdown: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/Space City Home Network/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network (main)/WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Baseball Night in America, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — NLSE, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers In-Game

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 28

Free Games

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes//FS1: Josh Eastern/Jill Loyden

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV/FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1: Luis Omar Tapia/Tony Meola

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV/FS1, 10:45 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: José Bauz/Andrés Agulla

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Joe Tolleson/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Adrian García Márquez/Carlos Suárez

New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Shep Messing//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Nacho García/Diego Tabares

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Warren Barton//Spanish: Raúl Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

Austin FC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Brian McBride//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Minnesota United vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Francisco Pinto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phllips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, noon

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Jarrett/Steve Letarte

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Victory Lane Review-Pocono — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 8, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Phoenix vs. Sacramento — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3 p.m.

Indiana vs. Cleveland — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Chicago vs. Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Denver — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Dallas — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 11 p.m.

Day 8, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Milwaukee vs. Washington — ESPN/TSN4, 4 p.m.

New York vs. Atlanta — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Game Recognize Game — NFL Network, noon

Bart Starr Awards — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL

Welcome to the NHL — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Monterrey — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Club América — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Paralympics

U.S. Paralympic Track & Field

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, FL

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Amanda McGrory/Katy Sullivan

Finals — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Softball

World Baseball Softball Confederation

WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup, Campo Comunale da Softball, Castions di Strada, Italy

Bronze Medal Game

Netherlands vs. Canada — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Gold Medal Game

Japan vs. United States — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:15 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Influential With Katty Kay: Aly Raisfman — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Out of the Shadow — ESPN2, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 1 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Travel Show: Paris: Beyond 2024 — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside: Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside: Semifinals: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

USL Championship

Matchday 22

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Hartford Athletic — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Game, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

United States Olympic Team vs. WNBA All-Stars — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.