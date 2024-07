Jul 17, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Open Championship flags during practice rounds at the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 19

Essendon Bombers vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

SEC Football Media Days

Day 4, Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SEC Now: 2024 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live: SEC Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 19: Embrun to Isola 2000 — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

1st Round

Featured Group 1 (PM): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele/Tiger Woods — Peacock, 9:36 a.m.

Featured Hole: Postage Stamp-8th — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 2 (PM): Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth/Cameron Young — Peacock, 10:09 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee/Notah Begay III/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Ryan Lavner//Johnson Wagner

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Open Championship Golf Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Open Championship NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

2nd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Luke Donald//Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon//Terry Gannon/Paul McGinley//Steve Sands/Notah Begay III//Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” McKay//John Wood//Cara Banks

Main Feed — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Main Feed — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

Featured Hole: Postage Stamp-8th — Peacock, 3:30 p.m. (Friday)

Featured Group 1 (AM): Matt Fitzpatrick/Shane Lowry/Cameron Smith — Peacock, 4:46 a.m. (Thursday)

Featured Group 2 (AM): Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth/Cameron Young — Peacock, 4:57 a.m. (Thursday)

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highlands Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga Top Saves — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

MLB

On Deck — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Adnan Virk/Mike Lowell/Yonder Alonso

MLB Tonight: Second Half Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 9 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 6, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Indiana vs. Denver — ESPN2/NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Altitude, 4:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Sacramento — ESPN/TSN3/TSN4/Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/Bally Sports Ohio, 9 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Houston — ESPN/TSN1/Bally Sports North/Space City Home Network, 11 p.m.

Day 6, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Memphis vs. New Orleans — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Greeny — ESPNews, 10 a.m

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympics Champs — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside: Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside: Quarterfinals: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 5 p.m.