Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh (27) competes against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

USA Basketball Showcase, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Bill Raftery

United States vs. Serbia — FS1, noon

College Baseball

West Coast League

All-Star Game, Joe Martin Field, Bellingham, WA

Announcers: Tyler Maun/Sam Dykstra/Ryan Rowland-Smith

North vs. South — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Football Media Days

Day 3, Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SEC Now: 2024 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live: SEC Media Days — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Homecoming with Admiral Bill McRaven — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Homecoming with Brian Bosworth — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 18: Gap to Barcelonnette — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Luke Donald//Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon//Terry Gannon/Paul McGinley//Steve Sands/Notah Begay III//Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” McKay//John Wood//Cara Banks

Main Feed — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Main Feed — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Announcers: Damon Hack/Tom Abbott/Todd Lewis//Richard Boxall//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//Karen Stupples//Johnson Wagner//John Wood

Featured Hole: Postage Stamp — 8th — Peacock, 3:30 p.m. (Thursday)

Featured Group 1 (AM): Tommy Fleetwood/Robert MacIntyre/John Rahm — Peacock, 4:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Featured Group 2 (AM): Ludvig Åberg/Bryson DeChambeau/Tom Kim — Peacock, 4:46 a.m. (Thursday)

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee/Notah Begay III/Paul McGinley/Arron Oberholser//Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Ryan Lavner//Johnson Wagner

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

R&A-Live From the Range — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

GOLF Films: Trevino — Golf Channel, midnight

LaLiga

LaLiga Top Saves — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Featherweight Brawls — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Statcast Best of the First Half — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin Baseball — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

On Deck — Stadium, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Costas with Hank & Willie — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 27

Free Games

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV/FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV/FS1/TSN4/TSN5, 10:45 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: José Bauz/Diego Tabares

Atlanta United vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque//French: Matt Cullen/Vincent Destouches

New York Red Bulls vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV+/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Minnesota United vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio-Ramírez/Maximiliano Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Francisco Pinto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa – Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen – Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 5, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Miami vs. Dallas — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Toronto vs. Utah — ESPN2/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Memphis vs. Orlando — ESPN+/ESPN3/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southeast, 9:30 p.m.

Day 5, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Sacramento vs. New York — NBA TV/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Charlotte — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/YouTube/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Golden State vs. Cleveland — NBA TV/TSN3/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

Hearts of Midlothian vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List: Soccer Managers — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List: Born to Entertain –NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Out of the Shadow — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside: Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.