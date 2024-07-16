Jul 15, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the stadium and the smoke and the fireworks before the 2024 All Star Game Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

SEC Football Media Days

Day 2, Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SEC Now: 2024 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live: SEC Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Inside: Oklahoma & Texas Spring Football — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Château to Superdévoluy — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brendel Chamblee/Notah Begay III//Rex Hoggard//Ryan Lavner//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Johnson Wagner

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

R&A Live From the Range — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

R&A Live From the Range — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 7 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

MLB All-Star Week

MLB All-Star Game, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

National League at American League — Fox, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB All-Star Game Pre-Game Show live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB All-Star Game Post Game Show live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — FS1, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Lauren Gardner/Pedro Martinez/Harold Reynolds

All-Star Red Carpet Show — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Adnan Virk/Jake Peavy/Albert Pujols/Chris Young

MLB Tonight: All-Star Batting Practice — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB All-Star Game In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB All-Star Game In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Lauren Gardner/Harold Reynolds/Adam Wainwright

MLB All-Star Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 4, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Indiana vs. Phoenix — ESPNU/Bally Sports Indiana, 4 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Denver — ESPN2/TSN5/Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota — ESPN2/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee — ESPN2/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

Day 4, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

New York vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Detroit — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/YouTube/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Portland — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Monumental Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports New Orleans, 10:30 p.m.

Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly

USWNT Send-Off Match, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Announcers — TNT/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Katie Witham//Universo/Peacock: Copan Alvarez/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Costa Rica — TNT/Max/Universo/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

truTV/Max: Roger Bennett/Sam Mewis

U.S. Soccer AltCast: Men in Blazers’ The Women’s Game — truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/DeMarcus Beasley/Julie Foudy//Katie Witham

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show live from Audi Field, Washington, D.C. — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show live from Audi Field, Washington, D.C. — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol USA — Universo, 9:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 5:30 p.m. p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Out of the Shadow (series premiere) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside: Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Women’s European Qualifiers

League Stage — Matchday 6

League A: Group A2, Estadio Municipal de Abanca Riazor, A Coruña, Spain

Spain vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

League A: Group A3, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Sweden vs. England — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

League A: Group A4, Niedersachsenstadion, Hanover, Germany

Germany vs. Austria — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

League A, Stadio Druso, Bolzano, Italy

Italy vs. Finland — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.,m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — KPHE/Monumental Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/KCOP/Spectrum SportsNet, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Boston/WWOR, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sun at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/Marquee Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.