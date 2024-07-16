All Times Eastern
College Football
SEC Football Media Days
Day 2, Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX
SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SEC Now: 2024 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Football Live: SEC Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SEC Inside: Oklahoma & Texas Spring Football — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde
Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Château to Superdévoluy — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golf
Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brendel Chamblee/Notah Begay III//Rex Hoggard//Ryan Lavner//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Johnson Wagner
Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
R&A Live From the Range — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
R&A Live From the Range — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 7 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
MLB
MLB All-Star Week
MLB All-Star Game, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci
National League at American League — Fox, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez
MLB All-Star Game Pre-Game Show live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — Fox, 7 p.m.
MLB All-Star Game Post Game Show live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — FS1, 11 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Lauren Gardner/Pedro Martinez/Harold Reynolds
All-Star Red Carpet Show — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Baseball Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Baseball Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Adnan Virk/Jake Peavy/Albert Pujols/Chris Young
MLB Tonight: All-Star Batting Practice — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB All-Star Game In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
MLB All-Star Game In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Lauren Gardner/Harold Reynolds/Adam Wainwright
MLB All-Star Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
NBA
Las Vegas Summer League
Day 4, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV
Indiana vs. Phoenix — ESPNU/Bally Sports Indiana, 4 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Denver — ESPN2/TSN5/Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Minnesota — ESPN2/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee — ESPN2/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 10 p.m.
Day 4, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV
New York vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago vs. Detroit — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/YouTube/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington vs. Portland — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Monumental Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports New Orleans, 10:30 p.m.
Numbers on the Board — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s International Friendly
USWNT Send-Off Match, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Announcers — TNT/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Katie Witham//Universo/Peacock: Copan Alvarez/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol
United States vs. Costa Rica — TNT/Max/Universo/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.
truTV/Max: Roger Bennett/Sam Mewis
U.S. Soccer AltCast: Men in Blazers’ The Women’s Game — truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/DeMarcus Beasley/Julie Foudy//Katie Witham
U.S. Soccer Pregame Show live from Audi Field, Washington, D.C. — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.
U.S. Soccer Postgame Show live from Audi Field, Washington, D.C. — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.
Fútbol USA — Universo, 9:30 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 5:30 p.m. p.m.
TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: Out of the Shadow (series premiere) — ESPN, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Courtside: Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Courtside: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Women’s European Qualifiers
League Stage — Matchday 6
League A: Group A2, Estadio Municipal de Abanca Riazor, A Coruña, Spain
Spain vs. Belgium — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
League A: Group A3, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
Sweden vs. England — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
League A: Group A4, Niedersachsenstadion, Hanover, Germany
Germany vs. Austria — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
League A, Stadio Druso, Bolzano, Italy
Italy vs. Finland — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.,m. (same day coverage)
WNBA
Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — KPHE/Monumental Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/KCOP/Spectrum SportsNet, 3:30 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Boston/WWOR, 7 p.m.
Chicago Sun at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/Marquee Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.