Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the ballpark exterior and logos before the 2024 All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

USA Basketball Showcase, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

United States vs. Australia — FS1, 10 a.m.

College Football

SEC Football Media Days

Day 1, Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SEC Now: 2024 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Startup (series premiere) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Live: SEC Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 16: Gruissan to Nîmes — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Damon Hack/Brendel Chamblee/Notah Begay III//Rex Hoggard//Ryan Lavner//Todd Lewis//Eamon Lynch//Johnson Wagner

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

MLB All-Star Week

Home Run Derby, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Todd Frazier/Alden González/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Main Feed — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jessica Mendoza/Mike Petriello

Statcast — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Xavier Scruggs/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game — MLB Network, 1 p.m. (delayed from 07/13)

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Gardner/Jake Peavy/Chris Young

MLB Tonight: All-Star Media Day — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Live at the All-Star Game — FS1, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Adnan Virk/Siera Santos/Jake Peavy/Albert Pujols/Adam Wainwright/Chris Young

MLB Tonight: All-Star Batting Practice — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Home Run Derby In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

MLB Home Run Derby In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 3, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Oklahoma City vs. Miami — ESPNU/TSN3/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Dallas vs. Memphis — ESPNU/TSN3/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — ESPNU/TSN3/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Day 3, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Detroit vs. Houston — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Detroit/Space City Home Network, 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV/Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/YouTube/NBC Sports Boston, 10:30 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Stories: Emma Hayes — truTV, 7 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Stories: Sophia Smith — truTV, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

TechXplore: Paris Olympics & Paralympics — BBC News, 11:55 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman: Simone Biles & Megan Rapinoe — NLSE, 5 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

Sportswoman: Maya Gabeira, Cathy Freeman & Mariana Pajon — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside: Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)