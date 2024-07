Jul 9, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal with forward Julian Alvarez (9) during the second half against Canada at Metlife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Week 6, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Enemies vs. Killer 3s/Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers/Aliens vs. Power — CBS, 3 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks — TSN3/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

3rd Place Match, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers — Fox: John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Argentina vs. Colombia — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

República deportiva de las Copas — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — Fox, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 9:50 p.m.

Copa América Final In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Final Round — CBS, noon

Scottish Open In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course). Akron, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Smylie Kaufman//Roger Maltbie//Kira K. Dixon

2nd Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Isco Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Billy Ray Brown//Tripp Isenhour

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Hy-Vee One Step 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry/Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Race — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — NBC/Peacock, noon

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Charlotte Knights — Stadium, 5 p.m.

All-Star Futures Skills Challenge — MLB Network, 10 a.m. (delayed from 7/12)

On Deck — Stadium, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Ben McDonald/Jeff Nelson//Brett Hollander

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pre-Game — The Roku Channel, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at New York Mets — Rockies.TV/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports Southeast/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Detroit — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona — Sportsnet/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m.

2024 MLB Draft

Day 1, Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Melanie Newman/Dan O’Dowd/Harold Reynolds/Xavier Scruggs/Lance Brozdowski/Jim Calls/Carlos Collazo/Tony Vitello

Rounds 1-2 — ESPN/MLB Network, 7 p.m.

2024 MLB Draft Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Steve Letarte

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 2, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Indiana — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. New Orleans — NBA TV/YouTube, 7:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Toronto — NBA TV/Altitude/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

Day 2, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN+/ESPN3/YES/ClipperVision, 4 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada/Space City Home Network 2/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Atlanta — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Chicago vs. Golden State — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Film: 1954-Detroit/Montreal — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1955-Detroit/Montreal — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP Mid-Season Tournament, Belknap Park, Grand Rapids, MI

Challenger Championship Finals

Brooklyn Aces vs. Las Vegas Night Owls — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Premier Championship Finals

D.C. Pickleball Team vs. New Jersey 5’s — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC: Summer Tournaments Finals Preview Show — ESPN2, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Influential With Katty Kay: Jackie Joyner-Kersee — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

All the Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

La jugada– Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Chris Fowler/John McEnroe/Patrick McEnroe

Gentlemen’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Jason Goodall/James Blake

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final: Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson vs. Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Jason Goodall/Rennae Stubbs

Mixed Doubles Final: Santiago Gonzalez/Giuliana Olmos vs. Jan Zielinski/Hsieh Su-Wei — ESPN, noon

Announcers: Chris McKendry/Darren Cahill/Mary Jo Fernandez/Sam Borden

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon = Finals In-Game LIVE — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Final Encore — ABC, 3 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Courtside: Hamburg Open (ATP Tour)/Nordea Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP Tour)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA Tour)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Announcers — Fox: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Tom Rinaldi/Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Spain vs. England — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

¡Despierta América! de las Copas — Univision/TUDN, noon

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jules Breach/Alexi Lalas/Peter Schmeichel/Daniel Sturridge//Giorgio Chiellini//Geoff Shreeves//Tom Rinaldi

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Ariane Hingst/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/Twitter, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/Twitter, 4:50 p.m.

WNBA

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics — CBS Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/Monica McNutt//Christine Williamson

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 6 p.m.