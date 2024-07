Jul 11, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) reaches for a forehand against Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)(not pictured) in a ladies’ singles semifinal of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 18

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Lightweights, Palms Casino Resort, Paradise, NV

Raymond Muratalla vs. Tevin Farmer — ESPN+, 6:50 p.m.

State of Boxing Post Show: Muratalla vs. Farmer — ESPN+, noon

CFL

Week 6

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions — TSN1/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Third Place Match, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers — FS1: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Canada vs. Uruguay — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Wes Morgan/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 9:50 p.m.

Copa América In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 14: Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet — NBC/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Stage 15: Loudenvielle to Plateau De Beille — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser//CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

3rd Round — CBS, noon

Final Round

Featured Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 5:15 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course). Akron, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Smylie Kaufman//Roger Maltbie//Kira K. Dixon

2nd Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Isco Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Billy Ray Brown//Tripp Isenhour

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

One Shot Away — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry/Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Qualifying — Peacock, 3:45 p.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

MLB All-Star Weekend

All-Star Futures Game, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Melanie Newman/Mark DeRosa/Jonathan Mayo//Sande Charles

American League vs. National League — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Namajunas vs. Cortez, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Namajunas vs. Cortez — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — FS1/YES/MASN, 4 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — Rockies.TV/SNY, 4 p.m.

Florida at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN2/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Baseball Night in America, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Minnesota Twins at San Francisco Giants — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Detroit — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Dbacks.TV, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 25

All Games Free

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: José Bauz/Jaime Macías

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Brian McBride//Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

St. Louis City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Shep Messing//Spanish: Adrian García Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Valeri

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV/FS1, 10:25 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/TBA//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Maximiliano Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa – Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavón/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Giovanni Savarese

MLS El Resumen – Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Steve Letarte

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Post-Race Show — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: Victory Lane Review — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Victory Lane Review — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 2, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Milwaukee vs. Chicago — NBA TV/YouTube, 4:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Toronto — NBA TV/TSN3, 8:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Day 2, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Charlotte vs. New York — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Portland — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Golden State — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Bay Area, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP Mid-Season Tournament, Belknap Park, Grand Rapids, MI

Championship Semifinals

New Jersey Fives vs. Dallas Flash — ESPN2, noon

D.C. Pickelball Team vs. St. Louis Shock — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Club Friendly, Sportpark Mulderssingel, Wezep, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Women’s International Friendly

Impact ’99, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Jacqui Oatley/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. México — TNT/truTV/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy//Mellisa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show live from Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ — TNT/truTV/Max, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show live from Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ — TNT/truTV/Max, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Influential With Katty Kay: Jackie Joyner-Kersee — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 3 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Chris Evert

Ladies’ Final: Jasmine Paolini vs. Barbora Krejcikova — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Jason Goodall/James Blake

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final: Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson vs. Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Jason Goodall/Rennae Stubbs

Ladies’ Doubles Final: Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs. Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Chris McKendry/Chris Evert/Mary Jo Fernandez/Brad Gilbert

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Women’s Finals In-Game LIVE — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Ladies’ Final Encore — ABC, 3 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 21

Sacramento Republic vs. North Carolina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

USL League One

Matchday 16

Forward Madison vs. Central Valley Fuego — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m

WNBA

Announcers: Pam Ward/Carolyn Peck//Holly Rowe

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jordan Kent/Isis Young//Tiffany Blackmon

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — CBS, 3:30 p.m.