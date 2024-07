Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) between plays against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 18

Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 6

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN/TSN3, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

All-Star Weekend

HBCU Swingman Classic, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Dave Sims/Harold Reynolds/Ken Griffey, Jr./Emily Haydel

Team Griffey vs. Team McClendon — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 13: Agen to Pau — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 14: Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

3rd Round

Featured Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course). Akron, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Smylie Kaufman//Roger Maltbie//Kira K. Dixon

1st Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Isco Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Billy Ray Brown//Tripp Isenhour

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Namajunas vs. Cortez — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UFC Top 10: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Namajunas vs. Cortez — ESPN+, 4:35 p.m.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington (12/16/2023) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays — Apple TV+, 6:50 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 6:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — Apple TV+, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs//Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — Rockies.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN2/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports Southeast/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Detroit — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona — Sportsnet/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

CRC Brakleen 175, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 2 p.m.

Race — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Day 1, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Cleveland vs. Orlando — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/YouTube, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Memphis — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Indiana — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Altitude/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Day 1, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

New Orleans vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/TSN2/Space City Home Network 2, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Washington — ESPN/TSN2/Monumental Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Today: NBA Cup Group Reveal — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP Mid-Season Tournament, Belknap Park, Grand Rapids, MI

Texas Ranchers vs. Dallas Flash/AZ Drive vs. New Jersey 55 — Tennis Channel, noon

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Truth Lounge — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Chris Fowler/John McEnroe/Patrick McEnroe

Gentlemen’s Semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev//Novak Djokovic vs. Lorenzo Musetti — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.