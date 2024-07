Jul 10, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) celebrates after match point against Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)(not pictured) in a ladies’ singles quarter final of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 18

Collingwood Magpies vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 6

Toronto Argonauts vs. Montréal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers — Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum/Arron Oberholser

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Ludvig Åberg/Hideki Matsuyama/Collin Morikawa & Matt Fitzpatrick/Ewen Ferguson with Viktor Hovland/Rory McIlroy/Robert MacIntyre — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:15 a.m. (Friday)

Featured Group: Ryan Fox/Nicolai Højgaard/Justin Thomas with Wyndham Clark/Tommy Fleetwood/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:15 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course). Akron, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Isco Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Billy Ray Brown//Tripp Isenhour

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

World Long Drive Championship — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Eastern League

Portland Sea Dogs at Hartford Yard Dogs — Stadium, 7 p.m.

On Deck — Stadium, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 6 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

PFL 2024 Regular Season Highlight Show — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

MLB Network Showcase

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — MLB Network (backup)/Rockies.TV/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/MASN/SNY, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Toronto at San Francisco — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston — Bally Sports Florida/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Greeny — ESPNews, 10 a.m

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Magic Moment — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight (Friday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Cliff Drysdale/Mary Jo Fernandez//Chris Fowler/Chris Evert

Ladies’ Semifinals: Donna Vekic vs. Jasmine Paolini//Elena Rybakina vs. Barbora Krejcikova — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/WCIU/WNYW, 7 p.m.