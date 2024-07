Jul 9, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jasmine Paolini (ITA) reaches for a backhand against Emma Navarro (USA)(not pictured) in a ladies’ singles quarter final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

USA Basketball Showcase, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

United States vs. Canada — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Media Days — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden/Dr. Joe Machnik

Uruguay vs. Colombia — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 7:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 9:50 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 12: Aurillac to Villeneuve-Sur-Lot — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Céline Boutier — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 Open Championship — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Syracuse Mets — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Kowalkiewicz — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB on ESPN, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Nicole Briscoe/Aiden Gonzalez/Buster Olney

Home Run Derby Preview Show — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — Rockies.TV/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports South/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — Marquee Sports Network/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego — Root Sports/Padres.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston — Bally Sports Florida/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Fitted in Black: How Hip-Hop Fueled the Greatest Rebrand in Sports — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

California Classic Summer League

Day 4, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Golden State — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 3, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Quarterfinals: Centre Court — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Quarterfinals: Centre Court — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Announcers — Fox: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Netherlands vs. England — Fox/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.’

Announcers: Jules Breach/Alexi Lalas/Peter Schmeichel/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA EURO Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.