All Times Eastern

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group C, Arrowhead Stadium, Kanas City, MO

Announcers — FS1: John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

United States vs. Uruguay — FS1/Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Group C, Inter8Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers — FS2: JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules)

Bolivia vs. Panama — FS2/UniMás, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Clint Dempsey/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd

Copa América Tonight — FS1/FS2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan/Maurice Edu

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 8:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 10:50 p.m.

USA vs. Panama Copa América In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 4: Pinerolo to Valloire — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Newport Country Club, Newport, RI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Brad Faxon/Peter Jacobsen//Roger Maltbie//Mark Rolfing//Jimmy Roberts

Final Round (resumption of suspended play) — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2024 Senior PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Toronto — MLB Network/Space City Home Network/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network/SNY/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Diamond Dreams — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

The Ringer NBA Free Agency Special — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, noon

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today: Free Agent Frenzy — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Free Agent Fever Recap — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Free Agency — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

TSN Free Agent Frenzy — TSN1/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Hockey Central: Signing Season — Sportsnet, 11:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Free Agency — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: Free Agency Recap Show — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Countdown to Paris: Germany — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Countdown to Paris: India — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Countdown to Paris: Medals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

ESPN FC: USA and Mexico Special — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

The Immortals: Sports Biggest Wins — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports Tonight — truTV, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

TNT Sports: The Line — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Bully Ball w/Rachel & Boogie — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: Live from Oklahoma — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships, Wimbledon 2024, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ First Round: No. 1 Court — ESPN3, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ First Round: Centre Court — ESPN3, 8:30 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ First Round: Main Feed — ESPN/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Wimbledon Second Serve — ESPN, 4 p.m.

2024 Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Announcers: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves//Geoff Shreeves//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

France vs. Belgium — Fox, noon

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgio Chiellini/Peter Schmeichel/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 11 a.m.

Round of 16, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Ian Darke/Landon Donovan//Tom Rinaldi//Mark Clattenburg (rules)

Portugal vs. Slovenia — Fox, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jules Breach/Giorgio Chiellini/Peter Schmeichel/Daniel Sturridge

UEFA Euro Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Jimmy Conrad/Melissa Ortiz/Wes Morgan

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 11:40 a.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 1:50 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 2:40 p.m.

Fox Soccer Now — Facebook/TikTok/X/YouTube, 4:50 p.m.

UEFA European Football Championship Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury — NBC Sports Boston/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — Bally Sports Southwest/Amazon Prime Video/KZJO, 10 p.m.