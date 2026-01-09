The Peach Bowl logo adorns center field during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Unrivaled

Vinyl vs. Rose — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.

Breeze vs, Hive — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 8:45 p.m.

Unrivaled Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Unrivaled Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Bryant & Stratton at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Miami (OH) at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IU Indianapolis at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

USC at Minnesota — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Today Podcast — SportsGrid, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Football Playoff

Semifinal

Peach Bowl

B1G vs. B1G, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Katie George//Molly McGrath//ESPN2: Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Tone Digs/Ty Schmit//ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela/Pablo Viruega//Carlos Nava

Oregon vs. Indiana — ESPN (main)/ESPN2 (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.

CFP Semifinal MegaCast

Command Center — ESPNews, 7:40 p.m.

SkyCast — ESPNU, 7:40 p.m.

4K Presentation — ESPN 4K, 7:40 p.m.

All-22 — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.

Indiana Hoosier Sports Network Radio Call: Don Fischer/Buck Suhr//John Herrick — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.

Oregon Sports Network Radio Call: Jerry Allen/Mike Jorgensen//Dusty Harrah — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.

CFP Marching Bands — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Barrie/Dusty Dvoracek/Roddy Jones/”Stanford Steve” Coughlin//Pete Thamel

College Football Live from the Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban

College GameDay live from the Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — ESPN/ESPNews/ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Peach Bowl Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Peach Bowl Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 11:10 p.m.

B1G Live: Peach Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

The Bobby Carpenter Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Oregon vs. Indiana College Football Playoffs Semi-Finals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Peach Bowl Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Brown – ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at UConn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota Duluth — KBJR, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College — KXRM 21.2, 9 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

Figure Skating

US Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 7:21 p.m.

Pairs Free Skate/Women’s Free Skate — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 8:58 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Big Break Ireland: Erin Go Bragh-Ireland Forever — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Big Break Ireland: Emerald Isle Road Trip — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Big Break Ireland: The Best Ships Are Friendships — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Big Break Ireland: Gaofar Galfaire-Windy Golfer — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Big Break Ireland: You’ll Need the Luck of the Irish — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Big Break Ireland: Pot of Gold — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

UFC-The Walk: UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Washington — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Sports Network/WVUE/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New York at Phoenix — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland — Space City Home Network/KUNP, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA Playback — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Salt Lake City Stars at Maine Celtics — Jazz+, 7 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Sioux Falls Skyforce — FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — The Roku Sports Channel/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Texas Legends — KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Mexico City Capitanes — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at San Diego Clippers — The Roku Sports Channel/Samsung TV Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Sports Today — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Schrager Hour — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Bills Mafia — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m

NFL Films Presents: Best Games of 2025 — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — FanDuel Sports Network West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network 2/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network/KMOV/Matrix Midwest/KUPX, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Now — Sportsnet One, 5:20 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

PWHL

Vancouver Goldeneyes at Ottawa Charge — TSN1/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Scottish Championship

Matchday 22

Ross County F.C. vs. Partick Thistle F.C. — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 2 p.m.

LatiNation Fútbol Club — TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network noon

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Best of SC Featured — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live from the Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:20 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: ASB Classic Semifinals (WTA)/Brisbane International Semifinals (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Tennis Open Semifinals (ATP)/United Cup Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Center Court Live: ASB Classic (WTA)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Tennis Open (ATP)/United Cup — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Volleyball

Major League Volleyball

Grand Rapids Rise at Orlando Valkyries — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.