All Times Eastern
Basketball
Unrivaled
Vinyl vs. Rose — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.
Breeze vs, Hive — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 8:45 p.m.
Unrivaled Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.
Unrivaled Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 16
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Bryant & Stratton at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Miami (OH) at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Cleveland State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
IU Indianapolis at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Marist at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Niagara Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Saint Peter’s at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Wright State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
USC at Minnesota — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 8:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Basketball Today Podcast — SportsGrid, 2:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight
College Football Playoff
Semifinal
Peach Bowl
B1G vs. B1G, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Announcers — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Katie George//Molly McGrath//ESPN2: Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Tone Digs/Ty Schmit//ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela/Pablo Viruega//Carlos Nava
Oregon vs. Indiana — ESPN (main)/ESPN2 (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.
CFP Semifinal MegaCast
Command Center — ESPNews, 7:40 p.m.
SkyCast — ESPNU, 7:40 p.m.
4K Presentation — ESPN 4K, 7:40 p.m.
All-22 — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.
Indiana Hoosier Sports Network Radio Call: Don Fischer/Buck Suhr//John Herrick — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.
Oregon Sports Network Radio Call: Jerry Allen/Mike Jorgensen//Dusty Harrah — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.
CFP Marching Bands — ESPN Unlimited, 7:40 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Barrie/Dusty Dvoracek/Roddy Jones/”Stanford Steve” Coughlin//Pete Thamel
College Football Live from the Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban
College GameDay live from the Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — ESPN/ESPNews/ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Peach Bowl Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Peach Bowl Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 11:10 p.m.
B1G Live: Peach Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
The Bobby Carpenter Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Oregon vs. Indiana College Football Playoffs Semi-Finals In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Peach Bowl Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Alaska-Fairbanks at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Boston University at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Brown – ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at UConn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
RPI at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Union at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota Duluth — KBJR, 8 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Colorado College — KXRM 21.2, 9 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.
FA Cup
Third Round Proper
Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.
Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.
Figure Skating
US Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Day 3, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce
Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 7:21 p.m.
Pairs Free Skate/Women’s Free Skate — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 8:58 p.m.
Golf
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Big Break Ireland: Erin Go Bragh-Ireland Forever — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Big Break Ireland: Emerald Isle Road Trip — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Big Break Ireland: The Best Ships Are Friendships — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Big Break Ireland: Gaofar Galfaire-Windy Golfer — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Big Break Ireland: You’ll Need the Luck of the Irish — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Big Break Ireland: Pot of Gold — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 19
Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
UFC-The Walk: UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Washington — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Sports Network/WVUE/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/YES, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.
New York at Phoenix — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland — Space City Home Network/KUNP, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
NBA Playback — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.
The Association: Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA G League
Salt Lake City Stars at Maine Celtics — Jazz+, 7 p.m.
Rip City Remix at Sioux Falls Skyforce — FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.
South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — The Roku Sports Channel/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.
Cleveland Charge at Texas Legends — KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz Warriors at Mexico City Capitanes — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9 p.m.
Iowa Wolves at San Diego Clippers — The Roku Sports Channel/Samsung TV Plus, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Sports Today — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Schrager Hour — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Bills Mafia — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m
NFL Films Presents: Best Games of 2025 — FS1, 7 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NHL
Los Angeles at Winnipeg — FanDuel Sports Network West/TSN3, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago — Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network 2/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network/KMOV/Matrix Midwest/KUPX, 9 p.m.
NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Now — Sportsnet One, 5:20 p.m. (joined in progress)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.
PWHL
Vancouver Goldeneyes at Ottawa Charge — TSN1/YouTube, 7 p.m.
Scottish Championship
Matchday 22
Ross County F.C. vs. Partick Thistle F.C. — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 2 p.m.
LatiNation Fútbol Club — TUDN, 2 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network noon
Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.
Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3;30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Best of SC Featured — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live from the Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:20 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
Center Court Live: ASB Classic Semifinals (WTA)/Brisbane International Semifinals (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Tennis Open Semifinals (ATP)/United Cup Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
Center Court Live: ASB Classic (WTA)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Tennis Open (ATP)/United Cup — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Volleyball
Major League Volleyball
Grand Rapids Rise at Orlando Valkyries — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.
