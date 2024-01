Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts from the sideline. The Florida men’s basketball team hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 6, 2024 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

All Times Eastern

Carabao Cup

Semifinal

1st Leg, Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom

Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

URI at Davidson — Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Iowa State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Yale at Brown — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers — Peacock, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Richmond at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

BYU at Baylor — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — KTVB 7.2/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at San José State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m,

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Maryland at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Temple at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna at Lycoming — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

ACF Fiorentina vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day 1, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Add Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Difficult Drives — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Ben Crenshaw vs. Jack Nicklaus — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Jack Nicklaus vs. Arnold Palmer at Pinehurst No. 2 — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Arnold Palmer vs. Gary Player — Golf Channel, midnight

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinals

1st Leg, OSTRAVAR Aréna, Vítkovice, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Skellefteå vs. Vítkovice Ridera — TSN2/NHL Network, 11:55 a.m.

1st Leg, Patinoire des Vernets, Geneva, Switzerland

Genève-Servette vs. Lukko Rauma — TSN2/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Arena Zug, Zug, Switzerland

Canada vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.

Group B, Arena Zug, Zug, Switzerland

Sweden vs. United States — TSN4/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Stats & Oddities of 2023 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now: Starting Pitchers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Orlando — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at New York — Root Sports Plus/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Osceola Magic at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Raptors 905 — Urban Edge Network/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at G League Ignite — ESPN+/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 18 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 18 — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

San José at Toronto — NBC Sports California/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo — Root Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New York Islanders — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 8;30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — TVA Sports/NESN/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary — TSN5/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 16

Fenerbahçe vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN. 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Live — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — T2, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.