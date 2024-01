Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A general view of NRG stadium ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Northeastern at Monmouth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

On The Court — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

On The Court — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Montevallo at Valdosta State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at Union — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lee at West Georgia — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

West Alabama at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Auburn Montgomery at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi College at Delta State — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Benedictine at Parkside — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff

National Championship Game, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe//Molly McGrath

Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship Game Megacast

Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m. (Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Anthony DiGiulio/AJ Hawk/Ty Schmit)

SkyCast (Spider Cam Feed) — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

All-22 Angle — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame and Halftime Bands — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Radio Call — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Radio Call — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Joey Galloway/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Lee Corso/”Stanford Steve” Coughlin//Jen Lada//Jess Sims

College GameDay live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — ESPN/ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship Pregame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 11:15 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Today National Championship Special — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: National Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: National Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 11:25 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Central Michigan at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Loyola Chicago at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

FA Cup Review Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Arena Zug, Zug, Switzerland

Slovakia vs. Sweden — TSN4, 10 a.m.

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Kevin Harvick Happy Hour — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Presents: For the Win — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Presents: Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Indiana — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7;30 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee — KJZZ/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA TV — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks — MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Long Island Nets — YES app, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 7 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at South Bay Lakers — ClipperVision/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, noon

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Season-End Special — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, midnight

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — TVA Sports/NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — TVA Sports/NESN/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

Ottawa at Boston — YouTube/TSN5/NESN, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Team of the Year Men’s Kickoff Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Team of the Year Women’s Kickoff Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Micah Richards vs. Men’s TOTY XI Nominees — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m,

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:25 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — T2, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.