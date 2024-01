Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (22) attempts a three-point shot against Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

UConn at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at San José State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Morris at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

The Big Ten Show — Bleav Football, 6 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Breaking The Huddle — FS1, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Ohio State at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Boise State at Utah — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Bowling Green at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass — NESN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Alaska at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Niagara at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Cornell at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — ESPN+ 2:05 p.m.

Fulham vs. Rotherham United — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua (Plantation Course), Lahaina, HI

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Keith Kisner/Mark Rolfing//Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//Todd Lewis

Featured Group: Keegan Bradley/Matt Fitzpatrick/Tyrell Hatton & Viktor Hovland/Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Bronze Medal Game, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Czechia vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Gold Medal Game Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

United States vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 (07/29/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston — KJZZ/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia — ESPN/ESPN2/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Oklahoma/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix — Bally Sports Sun/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Denver — Bally Sports Florida/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Maine Celtics — Tubi, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite — Tubi/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — Bally Sports South/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Mic Drop — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

PWHL

Toronto at New York — YouTube/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 19

Bologna vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Destination: European Nights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.