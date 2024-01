Jan 2, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Northeastern — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Delaware — Delmarva Sports Network/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wright State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Vincent at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Temple at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College at Charleston at Hofstra — MSG 2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilimgton at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack — NESN, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Towson at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Oakland — WMYD/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southeastern Missouri at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs, Gonzaga (at Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA) — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal Poly — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Diego — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Fairfield at Niagara — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Davenport — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Wayne State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Texas State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Lee at Delta State — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Livingstone at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama — SEC Network Pkus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p,.m.

Illinois State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p,m.

Florida Atlantic at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Coppa Italia

Round of 16

Juventus vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Crystal Palace vs. Everton — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua (Plantation Course), Lahaina, HI

1st Round

Featured Group: Tom Kim/Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Group: Viktor Hovland/Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Semifinals, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Sweden vs. Czechia — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — TSN5, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Osasuna vs. Almería — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 1:05 p.m.

Las Palmas vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 290: Volkanski vs. Rodriguez (0708/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC 2023 Year in Review — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome Back — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Raptors 905 at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network/WCPH, 7 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Boston — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 7 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal — MSG Western New York/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York Rangers — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Arizona — MSG SportsNet/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle — TSN5/RDS/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West. 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San José — TSN3/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN5, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7;45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.