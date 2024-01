Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) waves to the crowd after being announced as an all-star during the first half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Saudi Arabia vs. Republic of Korea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Round of 16, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Bahrain vs. Japan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Best of January — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, Côte d’Ivoire

Mali vs. Burkina Faso — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pédro, Côte d’Ivoire

Morocco vs. South Africa — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Dayton — Spectrum News Dayton/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State — Peacock, 9 p.m.

San José State at Utah State — KMYU/Stadium/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — FS1, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Special — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside the Big East — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Niagara at Canisius — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl

All-Star Game, Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

Practice — NFL Network, 10:30 a.m.

Practice — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Boston University at Northeastern — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament

Group Play

Group B, Estadio Misael Delgado, Valencia, Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Peru — FS2, 2:45 p.m.

Chile vs. Argentina — FS2, 5:45 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany

FC St. Pauli vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Fulham vs. Everton — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 3 p.m

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Accuracy — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: 400th Episode Special — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New York — KJZZ/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective (series premiere) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

The Insiders — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 21 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at St. Louis — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at San José — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 10 p.m.

Courtside Live: Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: Thailand Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)