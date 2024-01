Jan 27, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) celebrates a basket with teammates during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Qatar vs. Palestine — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Round of 16, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Uzbekistan vs. Thailand — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

CAF African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Cape Verde vs. Mauritania — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire

Sénégal vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Boston University at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Houston at Texas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Boston University at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Howard at Coppin State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi College at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Illinois at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament

Group Play

Group A, Estadio Brigido Iriarte, Caracas, Venezuela

Brazil vs. Ecuador — FS2, 2:45 p.m.

Colombia vs. Venezuela — FS2, 5:45 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fourth Round Review Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2021-Collin Morikawa at Royal St. George’s — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Go-To Shot — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 22

Getafe CF vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Flyweight Contenders — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Episode 2,500 (season premiere) — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Kevin Harvick Happy Hour — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland — Bally Sports SoCal, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn — KJZZ/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Ontario Clippers at College Park Skyhawks — ClipperVision/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Osceola Magic — WACY, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Memphis Hustle — NBC Sports Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers — WHO 13.4/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Sports, noon

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 22

Salernitana vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

=Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m,

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Design Center Linz, Linz, Austria

1st Round — T2, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Courtside Live: Thailand Open (WTA Tour)/Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)