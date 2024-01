Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to throw against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Tajikistan vs. United Arab Emirates — Paramount+, 11 a.m.

Round of 16, Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Iraq vs. Jordan — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3;30 p.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pédro, Côte d’Ivoire

Egypt vs. Democratic Republic of Congo –beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Wright State at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Xavier vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, noon

North Texas at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers — Fox, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

SMU at Wichita State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Memphis at UAB — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico — FS1, 10 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Inside the Big East — FS1, 4 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, noon

East Carolina at South Florida — ESPNU, noon

North Carolina at Virginia — The CW, noon

Maryland at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at College of Charleston — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Northeastern — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Stony Brook — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul — FS1, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UAB at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at USC — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Oakland at IUPUI — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Oklahoma at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Watford vs. Southampton — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich City — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Newport County vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

FA Cup Round 5 Draw — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Drive On Championship, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

APGA Tour

APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines Golf Club (South Course), La Jolla, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 22

Celta de Vigo vs. Girona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 19

FC Lorient vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Toulouse vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NBA

Memphis at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — TSN4/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m./TSN3, 6:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago at Portland — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.,m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Windy City Bulls at Birmingham Squadron — NBA TV/WABM, 4 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Championship Sunday

AFC Championship Game, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson//Evan Washburn//Jay Feely//Gene Steratore

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens — CBS/Paramount+, 3:05 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen/Katie Mox/Jeff Ratcliffe//Jonathan Jones

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/J.J. Watt//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today live from M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD — CBS, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame Show live from M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD — CBS, 6 p.m.

NFC Championship Game, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi//Dean Blandino

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers — Fox/Fox 4K, 6:40 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Rob Gronkowski/Howie Long/Jimmy Johnson/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

NFL on Fox Pregame live from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — Fox/Fox 4K, 6 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame live from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — Fox/Fox 4K, 9:40 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Championship Chase: Conference Supremacy — CBS, noon

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN (Chris Berman/Booger McFarland), 10 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at St. Louis — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

Minnesota at New York — YouTube/Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 22

Monza vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Frosinone — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

SS Lazio vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 9 pm.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Australian Open Highlight Show — ABC, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Thailand Open, True Arena, Hua Hin, Thailand

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Monday)

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)