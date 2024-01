Jan 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts with guard Devin Vassell (24) after scoring during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Ohio at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Marist at Niagara — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena — WNYA, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — FS1, 8 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — FS1, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Valparaiso at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Georgia at Kentucky –SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Connecticut Ice Tournament

Semifinals, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

UConn vs. Sacred Heart — SNY, 4 p.m.

Yale vs. Quinnipiac — SNY, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College — NESN, 7 p.m.

Bentley at Rochester Institute of Technology — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR, 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Coventry — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

FA Cup Super Friday — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 7:45 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour — West Coast Swing

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North and South Courses), San Diego, CA

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11,16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Groups: Patrick Cantlay/Parker Coody/Adam Schenk & Austin Eckroat/Max Homa/Min Woo Lee — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:15 p.m.

Marquee Group: Ludvig Aberg/Brandt Snedeker/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Mackenzie Hughes/Hideki Matsuyama/Maverick McNealy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Chesson Hadley/Charley Hoffman/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 11 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Drive On Championship, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today: PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Almería vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 19

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Le mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Top 100 2023 Top Prospects — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Atlanta — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio — NBA TV/Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, midnight

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Maine Celtics — Tubi/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Delaware Blue Coats — WACY/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Texas Legends — WHO 13.4/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at South Bay Lakers — Tubi/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Gameplan — Bleav Football, 11:30 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football. noon

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

Florida at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New York Rangers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/Altitude, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Midwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

PWHL

New York at Toronto — YouTube/MSG Network/TSN1, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 22

Cagliari vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golzo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.6

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m,.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Doubles — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s Final: Zheng Qinwen vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Doubles Final — ESPN+, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Atlanta Vibe at Orlando Valkyries — YouTube/Bally Live app, 7 p.m