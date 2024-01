Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Play — Simultaneous Matches

Group C, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Hong Kong vs. Palestine — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Group C, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Iran vs. United Arab Emirates — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Group D, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Japan vs. Indonesia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group D, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Iraq vs. Vietnam — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

CAF Asian Cup of Nations

Group Play — Simultaneous Matches

Group C, Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire

Guinea vs. Senegal — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Gambia vs. Cameroon — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11;50 a.m.

Group D, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Mauritania vs. Algeria — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire

Angola vs. Burkina Faso — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Jon Champion/Stewart Robson

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

ESPN FC: Carabao Cup Pregame — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Dayton at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wells at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa — Panther Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Houston at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Special — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Colorado State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

UConn at Marquette — SNY, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

Women’s Beanpot, TD Garden, Boston, MA

3rd Place Game

Boston College vs. Harvard — NESN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Championship

Boston University vs. Northeastern — NESN/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prelude to a Championship — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Vigo, Spain

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Princeton at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Short Game Faults — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Go-To Shot — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPNews, 12;30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2024 Hall of Fame Election Announcement — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Denver at Indiana — Altitude/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma — Root Sports/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans — KJZZ/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 20 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Detroit — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — TSN5/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New York Islanders — Scripps Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at San José — MSG Network/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Toronto at Ottawa — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.