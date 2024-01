Jan 17, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during her match against Caroline Dolehide (not pictured) also of the United States in Round 2 of the Women’s Singles on Day 4 of the Australian Open tennis at Margaret Court Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Play — Simultaneous Matches

Group A, Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. Communist China — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:50 a.m.

Group A, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Tajikistan vs. Lebanon — Paramount+, 9:50 a.m.

Group B, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Syria vs. India — Paramount+, 6:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group B, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Australia vs. Uzbekistan — Paramount+, 6:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

CAF African Cup of Nations

Group Play — Simultaneous Matches

Group A, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group A, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea vs. Côte d’Ivoire – beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Mozambique vs. Ghana — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Cape Verde vs. Egypt — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Lehigh at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Queens at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Saint Mary’s at Portland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Davenport — FloSports, 4 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Delta State at Union — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Montana at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Princeton at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network, 2:40 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Play Big – Wyndham Clark — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Granada vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Special: MLB Network Legendary Moments — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS Preseason

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami — MLSsoccer.com, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Orlando — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix — NBC Sports Chicago/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Wisconsin Herd — WABM/WACY, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Salt Lake City Stars — Jazz+, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at Rip City Remix — KDPX, 9 p.m.

Stockton Kings at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey — NHL Network/Scripps Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

San José at Los Angeles — NBC Sports California Plus/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pittsburgh at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Vancouver/San José at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Road to UEFA Euro 2024 Magazine — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Supercoppa Italiana

Championship

Final, Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.