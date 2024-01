Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) raises his arms as the Lions beat the L.A. Rams, 24-23 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Play

Group F, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Oman vs. Thailand — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Kyrgyz Republic vs. Saudi Arabia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 18

Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Group Play

Group F, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pédro, Côte d’Ivoire

Morocco vs. Democratic Republic of Congo — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Zambia vs. Tanzania — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group E, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, Côte d’Ivoire

South Africa vs. Namibia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Michigan State at Maryland — CBS, noon

Rutgers at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at East Tennessee State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Murray State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Long Island University — SNY, 7 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Inside the Big East — FS1, 2 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, noon

Creighton at Villanova — CBS Sports Network, noon

Providence at Butler — FS1, noon

Saint Joseph’s at URI — ESPNU, noon

Iowa at Ohio State — NBC/Peacock, noon

Clemson at Virginia Tech — The CW, noon

Charlotte at Temple — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Long Island University at Central Connecticut State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College of Charleston at Northeastern — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Delaware at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Drexel — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at UAB — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Murray State at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

USC at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

George Mason at UMass — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Sheffield United vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool — USA Network (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Latin America Amateur Golf Championship, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City, Panama

Final Round — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship Highlight Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour

West Coast Swing

The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course)/La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Brandel Chamblee/George Savaricas//Billy Ray Brown//John Wood//Steve Burkowski

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Tony Finau/Taylor Montgomery & Ben Griffin/Ben Martin/Zach Johnson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 13, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Marquee Group: Matt NeSmith/Chez Reavie/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group: Jason Day/Tony Finau/Taylor Montgomery — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group: Matt NeSmith/Chez Reavie/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 13 — ESPN+, 4 p.m

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Osasuna vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Almería — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Girona vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

MLB

A Hall for Heroes: The Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction of 1939 — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Los Angeles Clippers — YES/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington — Altitude/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Houston — NBC Sports Boston/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix — Bally Sports Indiana/KPHE/KTVK, 8 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — Root Sports Plus/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Maine Celtics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

NFL

Divisional Playoffs

NFC Divisional Playoff Game, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Kaylee Hartung//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 3:05 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Matthew Berry//Mike Florio

Football Night in America — NBC, 2 p.m.

Host: Ana Jurka

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

AFC Divisional Playoff Game, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Jay Feely//Tracy Wolfson//Gene Steratore

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills — CBS/Paramount+, 6:40 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen/Katie Mox/Jeff Ratcliffe//Jonathan Jones

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, 6 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff-Tampa Bay at New Orleans — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2021 AFC Divisional Playoff-Buffalo at Kansas City — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

The Gameplan — Bleav Football, 11:30 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Philadelphia — NHL Network/TSN5/RDS2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/MSG Network/Bally Sports SoCal, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Mic Drop — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Minnesota at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at New York Islanders Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at Anaheim/Toronto at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 21

Empoli vs. Monza — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Salernitana vs. Genoa — Paramount+, noon

Lecce vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.