All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Play

Group E, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Bahrain vs. Malaysia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 18

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Group Play

Group D, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Algeria vs. Burkina Faso — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Mauritania vs. Angola — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group E, Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Côte d’Ivoire

Tunisia vs. Mali — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Baylor at Texas — ESPN, noon

Miami (FL) at Syracuse — ESPN2, noon

Louisville at Wake Forest — ESPNU, noon

Robert Morris at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Marquette vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — Fox, noon

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, noon

George Washington at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — The CW, noon

URI at Dayton — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Belmont at Bradley — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rice at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — Fox, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa — FS1, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota — Midco Sports, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Holy Cross — NBC Sports Boston/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston — The CW, 2:15 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

East Carolina at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Grambling State — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson — Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Morgan State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at Howard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Youngstown State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Butler — FS1, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Santa Barbara — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

American at Lehigh — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northwestern State at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Queens at North Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas State — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina-Wilmington — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

BYU at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Penn — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

McNeese at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Samford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Drake — MC22/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UConn vs. Villanova (at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Francisco — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Diego — KHQ/Root Sports/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN2/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Hampshire — ESPN+, noon

Purdue Fort Wayne at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Grand Valley at Ferris State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Wayne State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morgan State Coppin State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Wingate — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Catawba at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Delta State at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Anderson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lee at Valdosta State — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Montevallo at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Coker — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

DePaul at UConn — SNY, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

McNeese at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rice at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Auburn-Montgomery at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Davenport at Lake Superior — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Mississippi College at Union — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Shorter at West Florida — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Rider — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Radford at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Catholic at Wilkes — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Juniata at Scranton — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna at Moravian — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Albany at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San José State at San Diego State — FS1, 6 p.m.

North Texas at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Penn State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Augusta (SD) at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Simmons-Harvey Invitational, Michigan Indoor Track Building, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan vs. Michigan State vs. Minnesota vs. Penn State vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

West Coast Swing

The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course)/La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Brandel Chamblee/George Savaricas//Billy Ray Brown//John Wood//Steve Burkowski

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15

Featured Group: Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 13, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Group: Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group: Patrick Cantlay/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 13 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Latin America Amateur Golf Championship, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City, Panama

3rd Round — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Club, ‘Ka’upulehu-Kona, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah Third, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Rayo Vallecano vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Villarreal vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Valencia vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 297

Strickland vs. du Plessis, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Detroit — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington — Bally Sports Southwest/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York — TSN4/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston — KJZZ/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

Stockton Kings at G League Ignite — KVVU/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 5 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Iowa Wolves — Tubi/Iowa 13.4, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/ClipperVision/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Divisional Playoffs

AFC Divisional Playoff Game, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 4:40 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck

Postseason NFL Countdown live from M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD — ESPN/ABC, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge

Divisional Round Playoff Game Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 4:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

NFL on ESPN Postgame — ESPN/ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Boomer McFarland

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 11:20 p.m.

NFC Divisional Playoff Game, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Howie Long/Jimmy Johnson/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NFL Championship Chase: Divisional Weekend — Fox, 11 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

The Gameplan — Bleav Football, 11:30 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in Canada

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Day in Canada — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Hockey Day in Canada — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — Bally Sports Sun/MSG Western New York, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — NHL Network/Altitude/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/Scripps Sports, 3 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — Monumental Sports Network 2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San José — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at Los Angeles — MSG Network/MSG 2/KCAL, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Nashville at Arizona/Winnipeg at Ottawa — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 pm.

On the Fly: Anaheim at San José/Edmonton at Calgary/Pittsburgh at Vegas/New York Rangers at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PWHL

New York at Boston — Sportsnet 360/YouTube/MSG Network/NESN, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal — YouTube, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 21

AS Roma vs.Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Udinese vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Frosinone vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: TNT — Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz

United States vs. Slovenia — TNT/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT/Max, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Fútbol USA — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Bleav Me — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Ballerinas, Dancers, and … Globetrotters? — NBC, 11 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 3 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p,.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ABC, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.