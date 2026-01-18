Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Unrivaled

Rose vs. Lace — truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.

Hive vs. Phantom — truTV/HBO Max, 8;45 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 18

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network/Fox One, noon

Florida Atlantic at Temple — EPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon

American at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Blackburn at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Tulane — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Memphis — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Houston — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

Washington State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Big Time Hoops — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Duquesne at URI — USA Network, noon

Cal at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

South Carolina at Coppin State — ESPN+, noon

Towson at Stony Brook — FloSports, noon

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina State — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State — Fox/Fox One, 1 p.m.

SMU at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at La Salle — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drexel at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Elon at College of Charleston — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Stanford at Syracuse — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State — The CW, 2 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m..

LSU at Oklahoma — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 4 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Purdue at USC — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Head Coaches News Conference — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

B1G Live: CFP National Championship Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

ACC Huddle: Championship Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Path to the College Football Playoff — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Path to the College Football Playoff — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Illinois at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux

Aston Villa vs. Everton — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU Figure Skating European Championships

Day 5, Utilia Arena, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships/Augusta National/USGA

Latin America Amateur Championship, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

Final Round — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 11 a.m.

Final Round — ESPNews/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

The Sony Open in Hawai’i, Waialae Country Club, East Honolulu, HI

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Brendon de Jonge//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//Mark Rolfing

Final Round

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee//George Savaricas

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Medal Round, Sport and Wellness Centre, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

Bronze Medal Game: Czechia vs. Sweden — TSN4/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 20

Getafe CF vs. Valenica CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Le Havre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:05 a.m.

FC Nantes vs,. Paris FC — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11:05 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: UFC 229-Khabib vs. McGregor — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

UFC The Walk: UFC 257-Poirier vs. McGregor 2 — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 314-Volkanovski vs. Lopes — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Insiders — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Top Defensive Plays of 2025 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA London Game

Game 2, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies — Prime Video, noon

NBA on Prime Pregame — Prime Video, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Nightcap — Prime Video, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — KUNP/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers — TSN4/TSN5/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Playback — NBA TV, noon

NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Week — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Association: Weekend — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4/TSN5, 9 p.m.

NBA Nightcap: Amazon — NBA TV, midnight

Everything You Missed: Nightly Recap — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Iowa Wolves — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Jazz+/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 4 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Divisional Playoffs

AFC Divisional Playoff Game, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Announcers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters//Russell Yurk (rules)//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen//MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe

Houston Texans at New England Patriots — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited/ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Tedy Bruschi/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter (New York)//Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michele Beisner-Buck (Foxborough, MA)

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN/ABC, noon

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters

NFL Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 2:45 p.m.

Announcers: Field Yates/Chase Daniel/Domonique Foxworth/Brian Burke

NFL Divisional Round Playbook with Next Gen Stats — ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

NFL on ESPN Postgame — ESPN/ABC, 6 p.m.

NFC Divisional Playoff Game, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Kaylee Hartung//Melissa Stark//Terry McAulay (rules)//Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears — NBC/Peacock///Universo, 6:40 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — NBC/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final live from Soldier Field Chicago, IL– Peacock, 9:45 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 a.m.

Fantasy Football Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots NFL Football Divisional Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears NFL Football Divisional Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN Unlimited, 9:45 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Dallas — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/WXPX/Victory+, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — TSN5/RDS2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/t, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

PWHL

PWHL Takeover Tour

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Montréal Victoire vs. New York Sirens — CBC/YouTube/MSG Network/Monumental Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Boston Fleet at Seattle Torrent — Sportsnet One/NESN/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 21

Bologna FC 1909 vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Torino FC vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AC Milan vs. U.S. Lecce — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m./CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — EPSN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 2:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Kevin Sinfield: 7 in 7 Together — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open

Day 2, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Night Session: Yue Yuan vs. Iga Świątek/Pedro Martinez vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

LOVB

LOVB Atlanta at LOVB Nebraska — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

MLV

Orlando Valkyries at Omaha Supernovas — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo — YouTube, 7 p.m.