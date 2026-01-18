All Times Eastern
Basketball
Unrivaled
Rose vs. Lace — truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.
Hive vs. Phantom — truTV/HBO Max, 8;45 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 18
VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network/Fox One, noon
Florida Atlantic at Temple — EPNU/ESPN Unlimited, noon
American at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Wichita State at South Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Blackburn at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
North Texas at Tulane — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio at Memphis — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
Arizona State at Houston — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
Washington State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big Time Hoops — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s
Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Duquesne at URI — USA Network, noon
Cal at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon
South Carolina at Coppin State — ESPN+, noon
Towson at Stony Brook — FloSports, noon
Missouri at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina State — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma State — Fox/Fox One, 1 p.m.
SMU at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.
Davidson at La Salle — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Drexel at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 1 p.m.
Elon at College of Charleston — FloSports, 1 p.m.
Stanford at Syracuse — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Florida State — The CW, 2 p.m.
Butler at Villanova — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.
Hampton at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m..
LSU at Oklahoma — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 4 p.m.
Maryland at UCLA — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Purdue at USC — B1G+, 5 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 8 p.m.
Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.
College Football
Head Coaches News Conference — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
B1G Live: CFP National Championship Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.
ACC Huddle: Championship Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Path to the College Football Playoff — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Path to the College Football Playoff — ESPN, 9 p.m.
College Wrestling
Men’s
Illinois at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 22
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.
Announcers — USA Network: Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux
Aston Villa vs. Everton — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 p.m.
Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard
Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.
Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
International Skating Union
ISU Figure Skating European Championships
Day 5, Utilia Arena, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 10 a.m.
Golf
R&A Championships/Augusta National/USGA
Latin America Amateur Championship, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
Final Round — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 11 a.m.
Final Round — ESPNews/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
The Sony Open in Hawai’i, Waialae Country Club, East Honolulu, HI
Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Brendon de Jonge//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//Mark Rolfing
Final Round
Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Damon Hack/Brandel Chamblee//George Savaricas
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
Hockey
Women’s
IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship
Medal Round, Sport and Wellness Centre, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada
Bronze Medal Game: Czechia vs. Sweden — TSN4/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 20
Getafe CF vs. Valenica CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.
Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 18
RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.
Stade Rennais vs. Le Havre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:05 a.m.
FC Nantes vs,. Paris FC — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11:05 a.m.
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:35 p.m.
Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Flashback: UFC 229-Khabib vs. McGregor — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
UFC The Walk: UFC 257-Poirier vs. McGregor 2 — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 314-Volkanovski vs. Lopes — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
MLB
MLB Tonight: Insiders — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, noon
MLB Network Podcast — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB Network Countdown: Top Defensive Plays of 2025 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
NBA
NBA London Game
Game 2, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies — Prime Video, noon
NBA on Prime Pregame — Prime Video, 11:30 a.m.
NBA Nightcap — Prime Video, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago — YES/Chicago Sports Network, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altitude, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento — KUNP/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles Lakers — TSN4/TSN5/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Playback — NBA TV, noon
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Week — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
The Association: Weekend — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Raptors GameDay — TSN4/TSN5, 9 p.m.
NBA Nightcap: Amazon — NBA TV, midnight
Everything You Missed: Nightly Recap — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBA G League
Maine Celtics at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Long Island Nets at Iowa Wolves — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Salt Lake City Stars at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Jazz+/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 4 p.m.
NFL Playoffs
Divisional Playoffs
AFC Divisional Playoff Game, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Announcers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters//Russell Yurk (rules)//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen//MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe
Houston Texans at New England Patriots — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited/ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Tedy Bruschi/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter (New York)//Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michele Beisner-Buck (Foxborough, MA)
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN/ABC, noon
Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters
NFL Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 2:45 p.m.
Announcers: Field Yates/Chase Daniel/Domonique Foxworth/Brian Burke
NFL Divisional Round Playbook with Next Gen Stats — ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark
NFL on ESPN Postgame — ESPN/ABC, 6 p.m.
NFC Divisional Playoff Game, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Kaylee Hartung//Melissa Stark//Terry McAulay (rules)//Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears — NBC/Peacock///Universo, 6:40 p.m.
Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry
Football Night in America live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — NBC/Peacock, 6 p.m.
Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 6 p.m.
Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison
Sunday Night Football Final live from Soldier Field Chicago, IL– Peacock, 9:45 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 a.m.
Fantasy Football Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 11 a.m.
Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots NFL Football Divisional Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears NFL Football Divisional Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN Unlimited, 9:45 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Dallas — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/WXPX/Victory+, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit — TSN5/RDS2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/t, 8 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
PWHL
PWHL Takeover Tour
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Montréal Victoire vs. New York Sirens — CBC/YouTube/MSG Network/Monumental Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Boston Fleet at Seattle Torrent — Sportsnet One/NESN/YouTube, 10 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 21
Bologna FC 1909 vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.
Torino FC vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
AC Milan vs. U.S. Lecce — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m./CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Soccer
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — EPSN+, 5 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.
Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 2:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.
HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.
All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.
Kevin Sinfield: 7 in 7 Together — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
La jugada — Univision/TUDN midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Monday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
Tennis Australia
Australian Open
Day 2, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Day Session — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: Night Session: Yue Yuan vs. Iga Świątek/Pedro Martinez vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 3 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
LOVB
LOVB Atlanta at LOVB Nebraska — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
MLV
Orlando Valkyries at Omaha Supernovas — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo — YouTube, 7 p.m.
