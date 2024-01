Michigan State’s Steven Izzo, right, is congratulated by Tre Holloman after Izzo made a basket and drew a foul against Rutgers during the second half on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Play

Group C, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Group D, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Iraq vs. Japan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

CAF African Cup of Nations

Group Play

Group A, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, Ebimpé, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Nigeria — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Egypt vs. Ghana — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Vermont at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Drexel — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at College of Charleston — WCBD 2.2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at James Madison — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at South Dakota — Midco Sports Two, 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota State — WDAY Xtra, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+. 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Long Beach State — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

Home Court: Mike Woodson — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Lsat Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Albany at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Weber State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Tusculum — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Davenport at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Grand Valley at Lake Superior — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Canisius — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Shorter at Valdosta State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Lee at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p,m.

Saint Mary’s at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m,

Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m,

Pepperdine at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Copa de Rey

Round of 16

Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

West Coast Swing

The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course)/La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Brandel Chamblee/George Savaricas//Billy Ray Brown//John Wood//Steve Burkowski

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Kevin Kisner/Chez Reavie & Billy Horschel/Camilo Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Holes: 4, 13, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Marquee Group: Daniel Berger/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:15 p.m.

Featured Group: Daniel Berger/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group: Billy Horschel/Camilo Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Latin America Amateur Golf Championship, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City, Panama

1st Round — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Club, ‘Ka’upulehu-Kona, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah Third, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now: First Basemen — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Vince Carter/Grant Hill//Lauren Jbara

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors — TNT/Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Jared Greenberg

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 7 p.m.

Washington at New York — Monumental Sports Network 2/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah — Bally Sports Oklahoma/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/WABM, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Buffalo — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Boston — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360/Altitude/NESN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/Hulu (John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko)

Montreal at Ottawa — TSN2/RDS/TSN5, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary — TVA Sports/TSN4/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — ESPN+/Hulu (Bob Wischusen/Ray Ferraro//Leah Hextall), 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vegas — MSG SportsNet/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7;45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Supercoppa Italiana

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SSC Napoli vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.