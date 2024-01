Jan 14, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka of Russia hits a shot against Ella Seidel of Germany in the first round of the women’s singles. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Play

Group F, Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Saudi Arabia vs. Oman — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Mic’d Up: Bundesliga Access All Areas — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

CAF African Cup

Group Play

Group D Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Group E, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, Côte d’Ivoire

Tunisia vs. Namibia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Mali vs. South Africa — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Samford at Western Carolina — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Butler at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Temple at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

San José State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

South Florida at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul — FloSports, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — Peacock, 9 p.m.

College Football

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Round of 16

Getafe CF vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Tenerife vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Bristol City vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Driven by Data: Stacy Lewis’ 2023 Solheim Cup Captaincy — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Around the Green — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix: Ball Striking — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: St Andrews — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinals

2nd Leg, Kivikylän Areena, Rauma, Finland

Lukko Rauma vs. Genève-Servette — TSN5/NHL Network, 11:25 a.m.

2nd Leg, Skellefteå Kraft Arena, Skellefteå, Sweden

Skellefteå AIK vs. Vitkovice Ridera — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Countdown: UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now: Right Fielders — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Greg Anthony//Chris Haynes

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Legacy Unveiled: Martin Luther King, Jr. — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG2, 7 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 19 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Washington — TVA Sports/Bally Sports SoCal/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa — Altitude/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Rangers — Root Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — ESPN+/Hulu (Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall), 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Winnipeg — MSG SportsNet/TSN3, 8 p.m.

San José at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton — TVA Sports/TSN4/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Calgary/Toronto at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

New York at Montreal — YouTube, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 20

Juventus vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Live — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.