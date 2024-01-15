All Times Eastern
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Group Play
Group C, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire
Senegal vs. Gambia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Guinea — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.
Group D, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire
Algeria vs. Angola — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Fairfield at Canisius — ESPN+, noon
Siena at Niagara — ESPN+, noon
Ohio State at Michigan — Fox, noon
George Mason at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette — Fox, 2:30 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
American at Loyola Maryland — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Chicago State at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Morehouse at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Northwestern State – ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
North Carolina A&T — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.
Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight
Women’s
Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
LSU at Auburn — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College Wrestling
Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Gol Channel, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patty Tavatanakit — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
USA Hockey
All-American Prospects Game, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI
All-American Prospects vs. USHL — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
ECHL
All-Star Classic, Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA
Eastern Conference/Western Conference/Cruisers/Destroyers — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Countdown: Strickland vs. Du Plessis — ESPNews, midnight
UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLB
Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA on TNT MLK Day Doubleheader
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Jamal Crawford/Dennis Scott
San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks — TNT, 3:30 p.m.
Announcers: TNT — Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Channing Frye//Stephanie Ready
Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 2:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Orlando at New York — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto — NBC Sports Boston/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Utah — Bally Sports Indiana/KJZZ, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
Inside the Association — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA G League
Delaware Blue Coats at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Raptors 905 at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, noon
Salt Lake City Stars at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 1 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook, 3 p.m.
Stockton Kings at G League Ignite — NBA TV/KVVU/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls Skyforce at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 4:30 p.m.
Long Island Nets at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBA Sports Bay Area Plus, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City Blue at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 6 p.m.
NFL
Wild Card Playoffs
AFC Wild Card, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills — CBS, 4:40 p.m.
Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/J.J. Watt/Jonathan Jones
The NFL Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.
The NFL Today Postgame Show — CBS, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Wild Card, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter
NFL Live live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter//Michelle Beisner-Buck
Monday Night Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark
Monday Night Postgame live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
NHL
Rogers Monday Night Hockey
Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS/Altitude, 7 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
San José at Buffalo — NBC Sports California/MSG Western New York, noon
Anaheim at Florida — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/MSG SportsNet/NESN, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh — Root Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Oho, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports South, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas — Bally Sports South/Scripps Sports, 6 p.m.
New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
On the Fly: Philadelphia at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 20
Atalanta vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.
Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.
What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.
Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m,
The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight
Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Tennis Australia
Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.