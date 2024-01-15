Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Group Play

Group C, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire

Senegal vs. Gambia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Cameroon vs. Guinea — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Algeria vs. Angola — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Fairfield at Canisius — ESPN+, noon

Siena at Niagara — ESPN+, noon

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox, noon

George Mason at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

American at Loyola Maryland — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Northwestern State – ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina A&T — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Home Court: Dan Hurley — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Gol Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patty Tavatanakit — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

USA Hockey

All-American Prospects Game, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

All-American Prospects vs. USHL — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

ECHL

All-Star Classic, Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Eastern Conference/Western Conference/Cruisers/Destroyers — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: Strickland vs. Du Plessis — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT MLK Day Doubleheader

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Jamal Crawford/Dennis Scott

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks — TNT, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: TNT — Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Channing Frye//Stephanie Ready

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 2:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Orlando at New York — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NBC Sports Boston/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Utah — Bally Sports Indiana/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Raptors 905 at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, noon

Salt Lake City Stars at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 1 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook, 3 p.m.

Stockton Kings at G League Ignite — NBA TV/KVVU/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBA Sports Bay Area Plus, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 6 p.m.

NFL

Wild Card Playoffs

AFC Wild Card, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills — CBS, 4:40 p.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/J.J. Watt/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame Show — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Wild Card, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter//Michelle Beisner-Buck

Monday Night Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//Laura Rutledge

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

San José at Buffalo — NBC Sports California/MSG Western New York, noon

Anaheim at Florida — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/MSG SportsNet/NESN, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — Root Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Oho, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports South, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas — Bally Sports South/Scripps Sports, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Philadelphia at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 20

Atalanta vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m,

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.