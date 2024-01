Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out of the pocket in the third quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship.

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Group Stage

Group D, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Japan vs. Vietnam — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF/WBC/WBO Light Heavyweight Championship, Videotron Centre, Québec City, Québec, Canada

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 17

1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Northwestern at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, noon

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPN, noon

Tennessee at Georgia — ESPN2, noon

Morehead State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPNU, noon

Ohio at Western Michigan — ESPN+, noon

Seton Hall at Butler — FS1, noon

Towson at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, noon

North Carolina State at Louisville — The CW, noon

Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton — Fox, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson — YES, 1 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois-Chicago — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — CBS, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oakland at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at URI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Providence — FS1, 2 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington — Monumental Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame — The CW, 2:15 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State at James Madison — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Army at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

BYU at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Northridge — Spectrum SportsNet, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at NcNeese — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Monmouth at College of Charleston — WCBD/FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Boston University at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Houston at TCU — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Temple at North Texas — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Samford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Tennessee-Chattanooga — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho — SWX/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baylor — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Drake at Southern Illinois — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San José State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

USC at Colorado — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Hawai’i — Spectrum SportsNet Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN2/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, noon

West Virginia at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Kent State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vermont at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ferris State at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Saginaw State at Davenport — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Wayne State at Grand Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

California Baptist at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland a Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Queens — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Florida Athletic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois –ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coker at Newberry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Catawba — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Union at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

UConn at St. John’s — SNY, 2 p.m.

Florida International at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — B1G+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Morehead State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

TCU at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UMass at La Salle — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Montevallo at Auburn Montgomery — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Valdosta State at West Alabama — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Florida at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Niagara at Marist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Weber State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier — FS1, 4 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Nevada at San José State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Villanova at Butler — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa — Fox, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Hula Bowl

All-Star Game, FBC Mortgage Stadium, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Team Aina vs. Team Kai — CBS Sports Network, noon

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits — SEC Network, noon

BTN Live: Michigan Football National Championship Celebration — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet

Session II, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

LSU vs. Oklahoma vs. UCLA vs. Utah — ABC, 4 p.m.

Session III, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

BYU vs. Cal vs. Michigan State vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Minnesota — KMSP/B1G+, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio State — B1G+, 7:15 p.m./Big Ten Network, 8 p.m. (joined in progress)

Lindenwood at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Chelsea vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Field Hockey

Women’s

2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Pool B, Marang Gomke Jaipal Sing Hockey Stadium, Ranchi, Jharhand, India

India vs. United States — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Italy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day 4, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Free Dance — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Free Dance — E!/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Mark Rolfing//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Featured Group — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Dubai International, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 20

Las Palmas vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports/Fubo Sports Latino, 2:50 p.m.

LOSC Lille vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Live: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: Defensive Plays of 2023 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Boston — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — Spectrum SportsNet/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GmaTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Greensboro Swarm — WMYV, 6 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Mexico City Capitanes — WACY, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Tubi/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 8 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Cleveland Charge — Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Wild Card Playoffs

AFC Wild Card Game, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Noah Eagle/Todd Blackledge//Kathryn Tappen//Telemundo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo, 4:35 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Mike Florio/Matthew Berry/Peter King/Michael Smith

Football Night in America — NBC, 3 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Telemundo — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Game, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Jason Garrett//Kaylee Hartung

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs — Peacock/WTVJ/KSHB, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Mike Florio/Jac Collinsworth/Rodney Harrison/Tony Dungy

Football Night in America — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Rodney Harrison/Tony Dungy

Peacock AFC Wild Card Playoff Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys Wild Card Special — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Championship Chase: Wild Card Weekend — CBS, noon

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming — Fox, noon

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ABC

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals — ABC/ESPN+/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Vancouver Canucks at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York, 4 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets — City TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

San José at Ottawa — NBC Sports California/TSN5/RDS, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus — Root Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis — NESN/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Nashville — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Beyond Our Ice: In The Foxhole — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Minnesota/Boston at St. Louis/Dallas at Chicago/New York Islanders at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

The Masters — Palm Springs, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Semifinals — FS1, 6 p.m.

PWHL

Ottawa at Toronto — CBC/YouTube, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal — CBC/YouTube/NESN, 3:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 20

SSC Napoli vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Genoa vs. Torino — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Monza vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Bleav Me — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Big Hopes — NBC, 11 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Gary Lineker Meets: Sir Elton John — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Candace Parker: Unapologetic — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 p.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Tennis Australia

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, midnight

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.