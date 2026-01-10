All Times Eastern
Basketball
Unrivaled
Lunar Owls vs. Phantom — truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.
Lace vs. Mist — truTV/HBO Max, 8:45 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 16
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Hamburger SV — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.
Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
College Football
Hula Bowl
College All-Stars, Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand, FL
Team Aina vs. Team Kai — CBS Sports Network, noon
College Gymnastics
Women’s
Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT
Afternoon Session: Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah, LSU — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Evening Session: Michigan State, Cal, Kentucky, Michigan — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
St. Lawrence at Brown — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State — B1G+, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
UConn at UMass-Lowell — NESN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at Wisconsin — B1G+, 6 p.m.
Maine at Providence — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
UMass at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota Duluth — KBJR, 7 p.m.
Augustana at Northern Michigan — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ferris State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at Minnesota State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.
Alaska-Fairbanks at Cornell – ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
RPI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Union at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Colorado College — KRDO, 8 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver — Altitude 2, 8 p.m.
Women’s
Minnesota State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 8:30 p.m.
College Wrestling
Men’s
Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 4 p.m.
EFL League One
Matchday 26
Luton Town vs. Stevenage — CBS Sports Network, 7:26 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Cardiff City — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
FA Cup
Third Round Proper
Everton vs. Sunderland — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 7 a.m.
Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.
Macclesfield vs. Crystal Palace — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Burton Albion — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Stoke City vs. Coventry City — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Exeter City — ESPN Deportes, 10 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — ESPN Deportes, 12:30 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Watford — ESPN+, 12:40 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City — ESPN+, 12:40 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Weston Super Mare — ESPN+, 12:40 p.m.
Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.
FA Round 3 Goals Show — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.
Golf
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Big Break Atlantis: Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Big Break Atlantis: Marooned — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Big Break Atlantis: Constant Bearing, Decreasing Range — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Big Break Atlantis: Come Hell or High Water — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Big Break Atlantis: Daughters of Atlas — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Big Break Atlantis: X Marks the Spot — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
Hockey
Women’s
IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship
Group Stage, Sport and Wellness Centre, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada
Group B: Slovakia vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.
Group B: Czechia vs. Finland — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
Group A: Sweden vs. Hungary — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Group A: Switzerland vs. Canada — TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 19
Real Oviedo vs. Real Betis — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.
Villarreal vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.
Girona FC vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.
Valencia vs. Elche CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
MLB
MLB Tonight: Insiders — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.
NBA
NBA on Prime Video
Announcers: Eric Collins/Stan Van Gundy//Jaydee Dyer
Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers — Prime Video/FanDuel Sports Network North, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Taylor Rooks/Swin Cash/Blake Griffin/Steve Nash
NBA on Prime Pregame — Prime Video, noon
NBA Nightcap — Prime Video, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago — KFAA/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Playback — NBA TV, noon
NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Week — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
The Association: Weekend — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA Nightcap: Amazon — NBA TV, midnight
Everything You Missed: Nightly Recap — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBA G League
Stockton Kings at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Playoffs
Wild Card Weekend
NFC Wild Card, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Announcers: Joe Davis/Greg Olsen//Pam Oliver//Kristina Pink
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers — Fox/Fox One, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Rob Gronkowski/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer
NFL on Fox Pregame Special — Fox/Fox One, 3 p.m.
NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 7:30 p.m.
NFC Wild Card, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/.Mayra Gomez
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears — Prime Video/WGBA (Green Bay)/WITI (Milwaukee)/WFLD (Chicago), 8 p.m.
Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Ian Rapoport
Wild Card Playoff Tonight live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Prime Video., 7:30 p.m.
Wild Card Post Game Show live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Prime Video, 11 p.m.
NFL Nightcap live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.
NFL Pro Football Today Premiere — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon
Fantasy Football Sports Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Football Wild Card Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Hard Knocks: In Season With the NFC East — Episode 6 — HBO, 7:05 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Football Wild Card Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.
NHL
ABC Hockey Saturday
Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins — ABC/ESPN Unlimited/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Arda Öcal
ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Hockey Night in Canada
Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Montréal Canadiens — Sportsnet East/City TV/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/CBC, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/CBC/City TV/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m.
Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Columbus at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Altitude, 4 p.m.
Dallas at San José — Victory+/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo — Victory+/KCOP/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/Prime Video (Seattle)/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — WXPX/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.
New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.
On the Fly: Chicago at Nashville/New York Islanders at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
On the Fly: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers/St. Louis at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Running
World Athletics
46th World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, FL
Mixed Relay — Peacock, 9:35 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s U20 Finals/Men’s and Women’s Senior Races — CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Senior Races — Peacock, 1 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 20
Como 1907 vs. Bologna FC 1909 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.
Udinese Calcio vs. Pisa SC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.
AS Roma vs. U.S. Sassuolo Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Atalanta BC vs. Torino FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
U.S. Lecce vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Soccer
LatiNation Fûtbol Club — SportsGrid, noon
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
30 for 30: Al Davis vs. the NFL — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Gameday Preview Live — CBS Spors HQ, 11 a.m.
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, noon
ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPN2, noon
Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.
All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.
E60: The Other Hurley — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m (Sunday)
Tennis
Center Court Live: ASB Classic Finals (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.
Center Court Live: United Cup-Day 10 Finals — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Center Court Live: United Cup-Day 10 Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Volleyball
Major League Volleyball
Indy Ignite at Dallas Pulse — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.
Omaha Supernovas at Columbus Fury — YouTube, 7 p.m.
