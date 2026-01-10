Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Unrivaled

Lunar Owls vs. Phantom — truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.

Lace vs. Mist — truTV/HBO Max, 8:45 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Hamburger SV — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Football

Hula Bowl

College All-Stars, Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand, FL

Team Aina vs. Team Kai — CBS Sports Network, noon

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet, Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

Afternoon Session: Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah, LSU — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Evening Session: Michigan State, Cal, Kentucky, Michigan — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

St. Lawrence at Brown — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

UConn at UMass-Lowell — NESN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Wisconsin — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Maine at Providence — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota Duluth — KBJR, 7 p.m.

Augustana at Northern Michigan — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ferris State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas at Minnesota State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Cornell – ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College — KRDO, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver — Altitude 2, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 8:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 4 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 26

Luton Town vs. Stevenage — CBS Sports Network, 7:26 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Cardiff City — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Everton vs. Sunderland — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 7 a.m.

Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Macclesfield vs. Crystal Palace — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Burton Albion — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Millwall — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Coventry City — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Exeter City — ESPN Deportes, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — ESPN Deportes, 12:30 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Watford — ESPN+, 12:40 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City — ESPN+, 12:40 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Weston Super Mare — ESPN+, 12:40 p.m.

Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

FA Round 3 Goals Show — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Big Break Atlantis: Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Big Break Atlantis: Marooned — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Big Break Atlantis: Constant Bearing, Decreasing Range — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Big Break Atlantis: Come Hell or High Water — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Big Break Atlantis: Daughters of Atlas — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Big Break Atlantis: X Marks the Spot — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Group Stage, Sport and Wellness Centre, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

Group B: Slovakia vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Group B: Czechia vs. Finland — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Group A: Sweden vs. Hungary — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Group A: Switzerland vs. Canada — TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Real Oviedo vs. Real Betis — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Girona FC vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Elche CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Insiders — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

NBA

NBA on Prime Video

Announcers: Eric Collins/Stan Van Gundy//Jaydee Dyer

Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers — Prime Video/FanDuel Sports Network North, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Taylor Rooks/Swin Cash/Blake Griffin/Steve Nash

NBA on Prime Pregame — Prime Video, noon

NBA Nightcap — Prime Video, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — KFAA/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Playback — NBA TV, noon

NBA Shot Clock: Games of the Week — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Association: Weekend — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Nightcap: Amazon — NBA TV, midnight

Everything You Missed: Nightly Recap — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Stockton Kings at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Wild Card Weekend

NFC Wild Card, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Joe Davis/Greg Olsen//Pam Oliver//Kristina Pink

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers — Fox/Fox One, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Rob Gronkowski/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

NFL on Fox Pregame Special — Fox/Fox One, 3 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 7:30 p.m.

NFC Wild Card, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/.Mayra Gomez

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears — Prime Video/WGBA (Green Bay)/WITI (Milwaukee)/WFLD (Chicago), 8 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Ian Rapoport

Wild Card Playoff Tonight live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Prime Video., 7:30 p.m.

Wild Card Post Game Show live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Prime Video, 11 p.m.

NFL Nightcap live from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL — Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Premiere — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon

Fantasy Football Sports Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Football Wild Card Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Hard Knocks: In Season With the NFC East — Episode 6 — HBO, 7:05 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Football Wild Card Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins — ABC/ESPN Unlimited/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Arda Öcal

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Montréal Canadiens — Sportsnet East/City TV/TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/CBC, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/CBC/City TV/FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Columbus at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Altitude, 4 p.m.

Dallas at San José — Victory+/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo — Victory+/KCOP/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/Prime Video (Seattle)/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — WXPX/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Nashville/New York Islanders at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers/St. Louis at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Running

World Athletics

46th World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, FL

Mixed Relay — Peacock, 9:35 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s U20 Finals/Men’s and Women’s Senior Races — CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Senior Races — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 20

Como 1907 vs. Bologna FC 1909 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Udinese Calcio vs. Pisa SC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AS Roma vs. U.S. Sassuolo Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Atalanta BC vs. Torino FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

U.S. Lecce vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

LatiNation Fûtbol Club — SportsGrid, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. the NFL — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Preview Live — CBS Spors HQ, 11 a.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Best of Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, noon

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPN2, noon

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

All The Smoke Unplugged — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

E60: The Other Hurley — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: ASB Classic Finals (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: United Cup-Day 10 Finals — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Center Court Live: United Cup-Day 10 Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Volleyball

Major League Volleyball

Indy Ignite at Dallas Pulse — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.

Omaha Supernovas at Columbus Fury — YouTube, 7 p.m.