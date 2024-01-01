HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
All Times Eastern
College Basketball
Men’s
Boyce at Liberty — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Hampton at Drexel — CBS Sports Network, noon
North Alabama at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce at TCU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
On The Court — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s
Brown at San Francisco — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
North Greenville at Wofford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
College Football
ReliaQuest Bowl
Big Ten vs. Southeastern Conference, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Announcers: Brian Custer/Rod Gilmore//Lauren Sisler
Wisconsin Badgers vs. LSU Tigers — ESPN2, noon
LSU Command Center — SEC Network, noon
Citrus Bowl
Big Ten vs. Southeastern Conference, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Announcers: Dave Flemming/Brock Osweiler//Kayla Burton
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers — ABC, 1 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl
Conference USA vs. Pac-12, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Robert Griffin III//Kris Budden
Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks — ESPN/ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPNU, 12:51 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl Postgame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 4:40 p.m.
College Football Playoff
Rose Bowl
National Semifinal, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Announcers: Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe//Laura Rutledge
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Field Pass (Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Anthony DiGiulio/AJ Hawk/Ty Schmit) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Command Center — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
SkyCast — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Spanish Language Telecast — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.
Alabama Hometown Radio — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Rose Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Rose Bowl Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 4:50 p.m.
Rose Bowl Postgame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8:20 p.m.
Rose Bowl Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
Sugar Bowl
National Semifinal, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Announcers: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Katie George//Molly McGrath
Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies — ESPN, 8:45 p.m.
Field Pass (Cole Cubelic/Harry Douglas/Sam Acho/Colt McCoy) — ESPN2, 8:45 p.m.
Command Center — ESPNU, 8:45 p.m.
SkyCast — ESPNews, 8:45 p.m.
Sugar Bowl Studio Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Bowl Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8:40 p.m.
Sugar Bowl Postgame Show — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — ESPN/ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Bowl Preview — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
College Football In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon
College Football Today — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Nation live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.
College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.
College Football Playoff: In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Football Playoff: In-Game LIVE Primetime — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 20
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.
Hockey
Men’s
2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
Knockout Round
Quarterfinal, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden
Slovakia vs. Finland — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
LaLiga
LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPN2, 12:20 a.m. (Tuesday)
UFC Archival — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Tuesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Minnesota at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Utah — Bally Sports Southwest/KJZZ, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix — Root Sports/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.
Miami at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA G League
Memphis Hustle at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NHL
NHL Winter Classic
Outdoor Game, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA
Announcers: TNT/truTV/Max — Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond
Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.
Road to the NHL Winter Classic — TNT, 1:30 p.m.
Road to the NHL Winter Classic — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.
Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky
NHL on TNT Face Off live from T-Mobile Park — TNT/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.
NHL on TNT Postgame Show live from T-Mobile Park — TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Parade
The Rose Parade — ABC, 11 a.m.
135th Rose Parade — NBC, 11 a.m.
The Rose Parade — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.
The 135th Rose Parade — KTLA, 11 a.m.
Soccer
Haaland: Made in Norway — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.
The Only — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.
Football Must Go On — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Early Line Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Holiday Special –SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.
Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Invincible: Floyd Mayweather — NLSE, 1 p,m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:01 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.
Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.
Are You Serious Sports — NLSE, 9 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.
Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11:30 p.m.
Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.