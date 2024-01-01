HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Boyce at Liberty — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Hampton at Drexel — CBS Sports Network, noon

North Alabama at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at TCU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

On The Court — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Brown at San Francisco — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Greenville at Wofford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

College Football

ReliaQuest Bowl

Big Ten vs. Southeastern Conference, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Brian Custer/Rod Gilmore//Lauren Sisler

Wisconsin Badgers vs. LSU Tigers — ESPN2, noon

LSU Command Center — SEC Network, noon

Citrus Bowl

Big Ten vs. Southeastern Conference, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Brock Osweiler//Kayla Burton

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers — ABC, 1 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl

Conference USA vs. Pac-12, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Robert Griffin III//Kris Budden

Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks — ESPN/ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPNU, 12:51 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl Postgame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 4:40 p.m.

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl

National Semifinal, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe//Laura Rutledge

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Field Pass (Pat McAfee/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Anthony DiGiulio/AJ Hawk/Ty Schmit) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

SkyCast — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Spanish Language Telecast — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.

Alabama Hometown Radio — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Rose Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Rose Bowl Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 4:50 p.m.

Rose Bowl Postgame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8:20 p.m.

Rose Bowl Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sugar Bowl

National Semifinal, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Katie George//Molly McGrath

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies — ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Field Pass (Cole Cubelic/Harry Douglas/Sam Acho/Colt McCoy) — ESPN2, 8:45 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 8:45 p.m.

SkyCast — ESPNews, 8:45 p.m.

Sugar Bowl Studio Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sugar Bowl Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8:40 p.m.

Sugar Bowl Postgame Show — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — ESPN/ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Bowl Preview — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Nation live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

College Football Playoff: In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: In-Game LIVE Primetime — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Slovakia vs. Finland — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

LaLiga

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPN2, 12:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC Archival — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — Bally Sports Southwest/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — Root Sports/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

NHL Winter Classic

Outdoor Game, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: TNT/truTV/Max — Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky

NHL on TNT Face Off live from T-Mobile Park — TNT/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show live from T-Mobile Park — TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Parade

The Rose Parade — ABC, 11 a.m.

135th Rose Parade — NBC, 11 a.m.

The Rose Parade — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.

The 135th Rose Parade — KTLA, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Haaland: Made in Norway — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

The Only — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Football Must Go On — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Early Line Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Holiday Special –SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Invincible: Floyd Mayweather — NLSE, 1 p,m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:01 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: United Cup/ASB Classic (ATP)/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA)/Hong Kong Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.