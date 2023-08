Aug 26, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) reacts as she races Shericka Jackson (JAM) to the finish in the women’s 4x100m relay final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Group Stage

Group A, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Philippines vs. Angola — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group E, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Japan vs. Finland — ESPN+, 8:10 a.m.

Group D, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Lithuania vs. Mexico — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Group H, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

France vs. Latvia — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Group A, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Communist China vs. South Sudan — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Group F, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Group C, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

New Zealand vs. Jordan — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Monday)

Group G, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Iran — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Monday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 12

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks — TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay Featured — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Georgetown — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Cal-Riverside — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Maryland vs. North Carolina-Greensboro — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. San Diego — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Duke vs. Wisconsin — ACC Network, noon

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Colorado vs. Michigan State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Utah vs. Clemson — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. San Diego — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Washington State vs. Weber State — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Iona — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 2: Mataró to Barcelona — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Stage 2: Mataró to Barcelona — CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City — USA Network (Joe Speight/Stephen Warnock)/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — USA Network (Jon Champion/Lee Dixon)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Rich Lerner/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Jason Day & Rory McIlroy/Adam Schenk– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Rickie Fowler/Nick Taylor & Sepp Straka/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Main Feed — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Sepp Straka/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Adam Schenk — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Waverley Country Club, Portland, OR

Announcers: Tom Abbott/Judy Rankin//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie

Final Round — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Angela Stanford//Karen Stupples

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: The Build Up — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, SAP Center, San José, CA

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Men’s Competition: Day 2 — NBC, noon (delayed from 08/26)

Women’s Competition: Day 2 — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBC/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Villarreal vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Valencia vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

Montpellier Hérault vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Salt Lake Bees at Round Rock Express — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane (08/07/2021) — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Bally Sports Kansas City/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at San Francisco — ESPN (Jon Sciambi/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez/Buster Olney)/ESPN2 (Kay-Rod: Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez)

Interleague

Anaheim at New York Mets — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Mark Gubicza/Todd Zeile), noon

Colorado at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, non

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2 (Nicole Briscoe/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan), 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 28

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV/Fox, 4:30 p.m. (Apple TV: English — Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish — Oscar Salazar/Francisco X. Pinto//Fox — Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola)

Announcers: Andrew Wiebe/Michelle Gingras/Shep Messing

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 4 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Stefano Fusaro/Chelsea Cabarcas

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 4 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Playoffs: Round of 10

Clean Harbors 175, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, West Allis, WI

Qualifying — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen/Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi/Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints — Fox, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Analytics Special — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 17

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

Angel City vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Kansas City Open, Elite Tennis and Wellness, Overland Park, KS

Finals — Amazon Prime Video/Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 2

Juventus vs. Bologna FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Sassuolo Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Calcio e Cappuccino Bridge Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 5, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Denham vs. Team Flippen — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Team Gibson vs. Team Alexander — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 1:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:01 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Fastnet at 50 — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Sebastian Elney Strikes Twice — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Farm to the Show — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Wake and Rake — Bleav Sports, 8:30 p.m

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

SportsCenter at the 2023 US Open — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Tree Hardee/Sanya Richards-Ross//Lewis Johnson

Day 9: Finals — Women’s High Jump/Men’s Javelin Throw/Men’s 5000m/Women’s 800m/Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 9: Finals — Women’s 800m/Women’s 3000m Steeplechase/Men’s and Women’s 4x400m Relays — CNBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 6 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/KPHE/KTVK, 6 p.m.