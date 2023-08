Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) returns a kick-off against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 24 (end of regular season)

Essendon Bombers vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 12

Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/TSN5

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN5, 8 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Football — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

The Herbies Preseason Special — ESPN, 9 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Penn State — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Creighton — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Florida International — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. South Florida — Pac-12 Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Oregon State vs. San Diego –Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Washington vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Texas vs. LSU — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Colorado College — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal Poly — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Francisco — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Rich Lerner/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jordan Spieth/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Hole: 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Sam Burns & Collin Morikawa/Adam Schenk — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Jon Rahm — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jordan Spieth/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Angela Stanford//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 (12/02/2017) — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Events — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley (02/18/2022) — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega (12/08/2018) — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov (02/20/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Boston at Houston — MLB Network/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — MLB Network/Sportsnet/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Great Lakes, noon (resumption of suspended game from 08/23/2023)

Colorado at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons — NFL Network/KDKA (Bob Pompeani/Charlie Batch)/WAGA (Justin Kutcher/D.J. Shockley/Coy Wire), 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles — Amazon Prime Video (Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung)/WRTV/WTXF, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 7 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video (Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzgerald/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Michael Smith//Taylor Rooks), 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video (Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzgerald/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth), 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video (Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzgerald/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth), 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show live from Dublin, Ireland — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U, Part 2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Quarterfinals: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Quarterfinals: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Day 6: Afternoon Session: Men’s Long Jump Final/Women’s Hammer Throw Final/Women’s 100m Hurdles Final/Men’s 400m Final/Women’s 400m Hurdles Final — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 7: Decathlon-Day 1 — Peacock, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa Conference League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Allianz Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Rapid Wien vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — Amazon Prime Video/YES/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever — X, formerly Twitter/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Indiana Fever Facebook, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/KVVU/WCIU, 8 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7 p.m.