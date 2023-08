Aug 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots the ball in a penalty shoot out for the Leagues Cup Championship match against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Louisville — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Up & Down: Life on the APGA Tour — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Playoffs, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Welterweights and Lightweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston — NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — MLB Network/Marquette Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Anaheim — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Anaheim — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 28

MLS Season Pass — Game on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Marcelo Balboa

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show live from Dublin, Ireland — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:31 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: U.S. Open Series — Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Day 5: Afternoon Session: Women’s Pole Vault Final/Men’s 1500 Meters Final/Women’s 400 Meters Final/Men’s 400 Meters Final — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Day 6: Men’s and Women’s 35 km Race Walks — Peacock, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Aker Stadion, Molde, Norway

Molde FK vs. Galatasaray — CBS Sports Golazo Network/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

1st Leg, Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel

Maccabi Haifa vs. Young Boys — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

S.C. Braga vs. Panathinaikos — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

UEFA Europa Conference League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

Hibernian vs. Aston Villa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: CBS Sports Golazo Network — Andrés Cordero/Ray Hudson//Nico Cantor//Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

Semifinal, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers: CBS Sports Golazo Network — Josh Eastern/Ricky Lopez-Espin

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Universo, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Susannah Collins/Jordan Angeli/Charlie Davies/Maurice Edu

U.S. Open Cup Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup Studio Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

U.S. Open Cup Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/KPHE/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.