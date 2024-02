Feb 3, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Jordan vs. Republic of Korea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Houston — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

BYU at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Butler at UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — KMYU/Stadium/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at San José State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

San Diego State at Air Force — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Pacific — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

On The Court — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Tennessee-Martin at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Towson at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

1st Round

1st Leg, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Comunicaciones vs. CF Monterrey — FS2/ViX, 7:56 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Independencia, Estelí, Nicaragua

Estelí vs. Club América — FS2/TUDN, 9:56 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

CONMEBOL Women’s U-17 Championship

Group Play — Matchday 3

Group B, FMF Camp 2, Toluca, Mexico

United States vs. Canada — FS2, 12:55 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Panama — FS2, 3:55 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Semifinal

Leg 1, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Stade Auguste Bonal, Montbéliard, France

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard vs. Stade Rennais — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:45 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Plymouth Argyle vs. Leeds United — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

2024 Golf Gear Report — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Breaking Your Slice With Nathalie Sheehan: Introduction (series premiere) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Breaking Your Slice With Nathalie Sheehan: Grip & Setup — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2019 The Players: Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome Back — ESPNews, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

Top 10 Right Now: 100-81 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT Tuesday

Announcers: TNT — Ian Eagle/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: TNT — Brian Anderson/Grant Hill//Jared Greenberg

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns — TNT/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Candace Parker/Shaquille O’Neal

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Houston at Indiana — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah — Bally Sports Oklahoma/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Iowa Wolves — NBA app/WHO 13.4, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Capital City Go-Go — ESRPN+/Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 7 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live from Las Vegas, NV — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LVIII Coverage Live From Las Vegas — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pick Six Live — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

NFL 360: Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 8 p,m.

Inside the NFL: Week 22-Super Bowl Preview — The CW, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NESN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington — TSN2/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh — TSN3/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 25

Rangers vs. Aberdeen — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Nine for IX: Serena vs. — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 9 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Live Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — T2, 10 a.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court Live: Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, midnight