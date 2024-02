Jan 20, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Qatar vs. Uzbekistan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 a.m.

Boxing

BOXXER

WBA World Light Heavyweight Title Final Eliminator, OVO Arena, Wembley, London, England, United Kingdom

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Matchroom Boxing

Welterweights, The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson — DAZN, 3 p.m.

Pressure: Keyshawn Davis — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz-Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmdstadt 98 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Mali vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire

Cape Verde vs. South Africa — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Legacy Classic

HBCU Doubleheader, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Announcers: Michael Grady/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Grambling State vs. Jackson State — TNT, 1 p.m.

Hampton vs. Howard — TNT, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Taylor Rooks/Renée Montgomery/Isiah Thomas

Legacy Classic Pregame — TNT, 12:30 p.m.

Legacy Classic Postgame — TNT, 6 p.m.

Navy at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Miami (FL) — ESPN, noon

Arkansas at LSU — ESPN, noon

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle — ESPNU, noon

UConn vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — Fox, noon

Penn State at Indiana — FS1, noon

George Mason at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Duquesne at URI — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Memphis — CBS, 1 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at Oakland — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Northern Iowa — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Delaware — Delmarva Sports Network/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown — FS1, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m

Bryant at Maine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Merrimack — NESNplus, 3 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State –Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State — Fox, 3;30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina A&T — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Houston at Kansas — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Queens — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Radford at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Troy at Georgia State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State — KTVB 7.2/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese at Southwestern Louisiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Texas State — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina State — The CW, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

BYU at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Florida at North Texas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Brown — NESNplus/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Stony Brook — SNY/NBC Sports Boston/FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Portland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m,

Saint Francis at Long Island University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

San Diego State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Campbell at North Carolina-Wilmington — WECT/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest — The CW, 7:45 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oral Roberts — KGEB 5.3, 8 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville State at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Liberty at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pacific at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay live from Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ESPN/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ESPN/ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s

Old Dominion at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Iowa State at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Youngstown — ESPN+, noon

Albany at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Queens — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Ball State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rice at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Grand Valley at Davenport — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Wofford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Catawba — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coker at Anderson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Providence — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Newberry at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Union at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — Women’s Sports Network/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida International at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

George Mason at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Delta at Auburn-Montgomery — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Lee at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Mississippi College at Montevallo — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Shorter at West Alabama — FloSports, 3 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Catholic at Scranton — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna at Wilkes — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Wingate at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Air Force at San José State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Brown at Princeton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Florida at UAB — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Yale at Penn — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Evansville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland — Fox, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Riverside — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Hawai’i — ESPN+k, midnight

College Football

Senior Bowl

College All-Stars, Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

American vs. National — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver — Altitude, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Group Play — Matchday 2

Group A, FMF Campo 1, Toluca, Mexico

El Salvador vs. Haiti — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Mexico — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 23

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock (, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9;30 a.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Announcers: E! — Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir

Men’s Free Skate with Medals Ceremony — E!, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Day 4, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Free Dance — Peacock, 11 p.m.

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jin Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Bahrain Championship, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Valencia vs. Almería — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Granada vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Girona vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

Stade Rennais vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 10:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

AS Monaco vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Lo mejor de jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Dolidze vs. Imavov, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: Firsts in MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

The Clash at the Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Practice — FS1, 6 p.m.

Last Chance Qualifying: Heat Races — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition: The Clash at the Coliseum — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — YES/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio — Bally Sports Ohio/KENS/KNIC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New York –ABC (Mike Breen/Doris Burke//Lisa Salters), 8;30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, noon

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC (Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski), 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 7 p.m.

G League Ignite at Memphis Hustle — Tubi, 8 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/Urban Edge Network/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LIV — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Inspire Change — ABC, 1 p.m.

NFL Explained: Super Bowl Stadiums — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Top 10: Super Bowl Finishes — Fox, 3 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL All-Star Weekend

NHL All-Star Game, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: ABC — Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Kevin Weekes

ABC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 All-Star Pre-Game — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 All-Star Post Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Marathon, Orlando, FL

Men’s and Women’s Races — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Races — NBC, noon (same day coverage)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Desert Ridge Open, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ

Men’s and Women’s Doubles — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

PWHL

Minnesota at Toronto — YouTube/CBC/Bally Sports North, noon

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 1, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Italy vs. England — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Round 1, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Scotland — Peacock, 11:45 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 23

Empoli vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Udinese vs. Monza — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Frosinone vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, noon

Bologna vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Torino vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Women’s Football Weekly — FS2, 7 a.m.

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Bleav Me — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: The Race for Inclusion– NBC, 11 a.m.

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

The Best of The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p,.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 8 a.m.

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Canada vs. Republic of Korea — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Taiwan vs. France — Tennis Channel, midnight

Courtside Live: Thailand Open Final (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo at Omaha Supernovas — YouTube, 7 p.m.