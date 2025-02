Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos Western National area scout Sae Woon Jo measures the flexibility of Minnesota defensive lineman Jah Joyner (DL54) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

Unrivaled

Vinyl vs. Laces — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:15 p.m.

Mist vs. Phantom — TNT/trTV/Max, 8:30 p.m.

Unrivaled Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Unrivaled Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:45 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern München — ESPN2, 2:25 p.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 5 p.m

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Iona at Niagara — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Merrimack — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Purdue — Fox, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Appalachian State at Marshall — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern — FS1, 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — FS1, 11 p.m.

247 Sports College Basketball Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Women’s

Brown at Columbia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia State at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Towson — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College — NESN, 7 p.m.

Colgate at RPI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UConn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p,m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — B1G+, 7:05 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Princeton at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Smylie Kaufman/Kevin Kisner//(reporters) Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//(interviews) Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sungjae Im/Austin Eckroat/Chris Kirk & Brian Campbell/Davis Thompson/Ben An//Daniel Berger/Max Greyserman/Luke Clanton & Sepp Straka/Billy Horschel/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Shane Lowry/Gary Woodland/Min Woo Lee & Rickie Fowler/Russell Henley/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Russell Henley/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sepp Straka/Billy Horschel/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

South African Open Championship, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, FL

Practice 1 — FS1, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Real Valladolid vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Kape vs. Almabayev, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

UFC Live: Kape vs. Almabayev — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show — ESPN+, 5:35 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta vs. Miami — MLB Network/WPCH/Peachtree Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Toronto (SS) vs. New York Yankees — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. Anaheim (SS) — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

Anaheim (SS) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet. LA, 8 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego — Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Hot Stove (season finale) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Miami Marlins — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 30 Clubs in 15 Days: Anaheim Angels — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Alex Bowman — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Friday

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Cory Alexander//Jorge Sedano

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit — Altitude 2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn — KUNP/KATU 2.2/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — TSN3/TSN4/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Iowa Wolves — tubi, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Salt Lake City Stars — Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Valley Suns — tubi/Suns Live, 9:30 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

2025 Scouting Combine

Day 2, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Defensive Backs and Tight Ends — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

NHL

Toronto at New York Rangers — NHL Network/Sportsnet Ontario/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Matchday 27

ACF Fiorentina vs. US Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.