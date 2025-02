Feb 23, 2025; Glendale, Ariz., United States; U.S. Women’s National Team forward Alyssa Thompson (7) dribbles the ball against Australia during their SheBelieves Cup match at State Farm Stadium.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Mercer at East Tennessee State — Nexstar/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boston University at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Dayton at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at West Georgia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

George Washington at Loyola Chicago — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ Xtra/Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Boston College at Stanford — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Oklahoma — SEC Network, 9 p.m,

Bradley at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

BYU at Arizona State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio State at USC — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Oregon State — CBS Sports Network 11 p.m.

SMU at Cal — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

UMass at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

San Diego State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

San José State ats Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Wisconsin — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Troy — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

1st Round

2nd Leg, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

FC Cincinnati vs. Motagua — FS2, 6:26 p.m.

2nd Leg, America First Field, Sandy, UT

Real Salt Lake vs. CS Herediano — FS2, 8:26 p.m.

2nd Leg, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. Antigua GFC — FS2, 10:26 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Semifinal

Leg 1, Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Empoli FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stade Francis-Le Blé, Brest, France

Stade Brestois 29 vs. USL Dunkerque — FS2, 12:50 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Briochin vs. Paris Saint-Germain — FS2, 3 p.m.

DFB-Pokal

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Brentford vs. Everton — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Announcers: Cara Banks/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

South African Open Championship, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Titleist Excellence in Process Show — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Minnesota vs. Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Cincinnati vs. Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network West, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox — Chicago Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin Baseball — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Wednesday

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Jay Bilas//Katie George

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets — ESPN/KMYS/Space City Home Network, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington — KUNP/KATU 2.2/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana — Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago — KTLA/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah — NBC Sports California/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Triple Threat — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks NBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental, 2 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4;30 p.m.

The Insiders live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime Presents: Nickelodeon’s Game Changers — Nickelodeon, 8 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk/Shane Hnidy

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

New Jersey at Colorado — MSG SportsNet/Altitude/KTVD, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

New York Sirens at Ottawa Charge — MSG 2/TSN3/TSN5/YouTube, 7 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup

US Soccer

Matchday 3, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Announcers — Max: Jamie Watson/Melissa Ortiz

Australia vs. Colombia — Max/Universo, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — TBS/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz

United States vs. Japan — TBS/Max/Universo, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip – Stadium, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz (Local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Showl ive from the NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Black Girls Play — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:05 a.m. (Wednesday)

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)/ATX Open (WTA Tour)/Mérida Open Akron (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Chile Open (ATP Tour)/ATX Open (WTA Tour)/Mérida Open Akron (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Center Court Live: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)/ATX Open (WTA Tour)/Mérida Open Akron (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Women’s Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 2

League A: Group A3, Wembley Stadium, London, England

England vs. Spain — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Vegas Thrill at Indy Ignite — FS1, 8 p.m.