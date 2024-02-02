Feb 3, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Australia vs. Republic of Korea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Iran vs. Japan — CBS Sports Golazo Network 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Red Owl Boxing

Welterweights, Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston, TX

Quashawn Toler vs. Vlad Panin — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Most Valuable Prospects V

Lightweights, Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, FL

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao — DAZN, 8:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CAF African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria vs. Angola — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Guinea — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Kent State at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa — FS1, 7 p.m.

Butler at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

San José State at Nevada — FS1, 11 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Northeastern at Elon — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

North Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Cal vs. Oklahoma — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Devner — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College — KXTU/NESN, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Group Play — Simultaneous Matches

Group B, Estadio Brigido Iriarte, Caracas, Venezuela

Chile vs. Paraguay — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:45 p.m.

Group B, Estadio Misael Delgado, Valencia, Venezuela

Argentina vs. Uruguay — FS2, 5:45 p.m.

Division 1 Féminine

Matchday 14

Fleury vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Day 2, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Announcers: Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir

Women’s Free Skate with Medals Ceremony — E!, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Day 3, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 11:45 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 2:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//John Cook//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed with Ludvig Aberg/Rory McIlroy group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas & Justin Rose/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Groups: Tommy Fleetwood/Rickie Fowler & Patrick Cantlay/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ludvig Aberg/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Bahrain Championship, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Dolidze vs. Imavov — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Special: BBWAA Awards Dinner Celebration — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta — KPHE/KTVK/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/KSBI, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver — Root Sports/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Austin Spurs — Tubi, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Rip City Remix — Tubi/KPDX, 10 p.m.

Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors — Urban Edge Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Dog Plays of the Year — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL All-Star Weekend

All-Star Skills, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: ESPN — John Buccigross/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Kevin Weekes//Emily Kaplan

Round 1: Fastest Skater/Hardest Shot/Stick Handling/One Timers/Passing Challenge/Accuracy Shooting//Round 2: One-on-One//Round 3: Obstacle Course — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 All-Star Skills Competition Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: All-Star Skills Competition Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 1, Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France

France vs. Ireland — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 23

Lecce vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show (series premiere) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 7 a.m.

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Ukraine vs. United States & Canada vs. Republic of Korea/Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 1 p.m.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 2:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Canada vs. Republic of Korea — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Taiwan vs. France — Tennis Channel, midnight

Courtside Live: Open de Sud France (ATP Tour)/Thailand Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)