All Times Eastern
AFC Asian Cup
Knockout Round
Quarterfinal, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar
Australia vs. Republic of Korea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Iran vs. Japan — CBS Sports Golazo Network 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
Red Owl Boxing
Welterweights, Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston, TX
Quashawn Toler vs. Vlad Panin — NLSE, 8 p.m.
Most Valuable Prospects V
Lightweights, Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, FL
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao — DAZN, 8:30 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 20
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.
CAF African Cup of Nations
Knockout Round
Quarterfinal, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
Nigeria vs. Angola — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:50 a.m.
Quarterfinal, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, Abidjan
Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Guinea — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Kent State at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Siena at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa — FS1, 7 p.m.
Butler at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.
San José State at Nevada — FS1, 11 p.m.
Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9 p.m.
Women’s
Northeastern at Elon — FloSports, 11 a.m.
Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Hampton at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.
Towson at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.
USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.
Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Women’s
North Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Cal vs. Oklahoma — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Michigan at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.
Maine at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Devner — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College — KXTU/NESN, 9 p.m.
College Wrestling
Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.
CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Group Play — Simultaneous Matches
Group B, Estadio Brigido Iriarte, Caracas, Venezuela
Chile vs. Paraguay — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:45 p.m.
Group B, Estadio Misael Delgado, Valencia, Venezuela
Argentina vs. Uruguay — FS2, 5:45 p.m.
Division 1 Féminine
Matchday 14
Fleury vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Figure Skating
International Skating Union
ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
Day 2, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China
Announcers: Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir
Women’s Free Skate with Medals Ceremony — E!, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)
Day 3, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China
Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 11:45 p.m.
Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 2:50 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA
2nd Round
Announcers: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//John Cook//Arron Oberholser
Main Feed with Ludvig Aberg/Rory McIlroy group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.
Featured Groups: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas & Justin Rose/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.
Featured Holes: 5, 7, 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.
Featured Groups: Tommy Fleetwood/Rickie Fowler & Patrick Cantlay/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.
Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Ludvig Aberg/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
DP World Tour
Bahrain Championship, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
LaLiga
Matchday 23
Athletic Club Bilbao vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Ligue 1
Round 20
RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.
Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Dolidze vs. Imavov — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
MLB
Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Network Special: BBWAA Awards Dinner Celebration — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta — KPHE/KTVK/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/KSBI, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver — Root Sports/Altitude, 9 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NBA G League
Grand Rapids Gold at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.
Stockton Kings at Austin Spurs — Tubi, 8 p.m.
South Bay Lakers at Rip City Remix — Tubi/KPDX, 10 p.m.
Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors — Urban Edge Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon
The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.
NFL Dog Plays of the Year — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL All-Star Weekend
All-Star Skills, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Announcers: ESPN — John Buccigross/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Kevin Weekes//Emily Kaplan
Round 1: Fastest Skater/Hardest Shot/Stick Handling/One Timers/Passing Challenge/Accuracy Shooting//Round 2: One-on-One//Round 3: Obstacle Course — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: 2024 All-Star Skills Competition Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: All-Star Skills Competition Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
Rugby
Six Nations Championship
Round 1, Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France
France vs. Ireland — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 23
Lecce vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Soccer
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.
The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.
What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Elle Duncan Show (series premiere) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.
Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.
Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.
Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 7 a.m.
Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Ukraine vs. United States & Canada vs. Republic of Korea/Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 1 p.m.
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 2:30 p.m.
Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Canada vs. Republic of Korea — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Taiwan vs. France — Tennis Channel, midnight
Courtside Live: Open de Sud France (ATP Tour)/Thailand Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)