Feb 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Basketball fans make their way to the convention center as fireworks go off Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, during the NBA All Star Tip-Off ceremony at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC Junior Lightweight Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

1. FC Köln vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

2024 Desert Invitational

Round Robin, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, AZ

Boston College vs. Ohio State — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Cal — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

2024 HBCU Classic

Round Robin Tournament, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Alcorn State vs. Southern — Space City Home Network, noon

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern — Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State — Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Villanova at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Brown at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern — NESNPlus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Climb: LSU Gymnastics — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Augustana at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Ferris State at Bemidji State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — NESN, 7 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas — FloSports, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College — KXTU/Midco Sports/NESNplus, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Clearwater Invitational

Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Washington vs. Kentucky — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Georgia vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Madison Shipman

Northwestern vs. LSU — SEC Network, noon

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Washington vs. Minnesota — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Florida State vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Central Florida vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Madison Shipman

Tennessee vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough

Georgia vs. UCLA — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza

Tennessee vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Central Florida vs. Wisconsin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza

Stanford vs. Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Grand Canyon at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Ohio State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Steve Sands//Arron Oberholser//Johnson Wagner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Tony Finau/Brendon Todd & Tommy Fleetwood/Xander Schauffele/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 10, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Matt Fitzpatrick/Collin Morikawa/Scottie Scheffler & Wyndham Clark/Max Homa/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Groups: Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland/Tiger Woods — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Wyndham Clark/Max Homa/Rory McIlroy & Patrick Cantlay/Tom Kim/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 10 & 16 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies International, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Villarreal CF vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

Olympique Lyonnais vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Fight Night 19, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Topuria — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fresh From Florida 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Daytona — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Friday

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Monica McNutt//Cassidy Hubbarth

Team Shannon vs. Team Stephen — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Rising Stars, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Candace Parker//Chris Haynes//Tyrese Haliburton

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika/Team Detlef vs. Team Pau/Game 3 — TNT/truTV/Max, 9 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA Rewind — truTV/Max, 11:30 p.m.

#Handles — truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA All-Star: Rising Stars Practice — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

NBA All-Star: Hall of Fame Press Conference — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at All-Star Weekend — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Friday — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE All-Star Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Derrick Thomas: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Tony Gonzalez: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Marcus Allen: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Christian Okoye: A Football Life — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Marty Schottenheimer: A Football Life — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Carolina at Arizona — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports South/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL BTS: All-Star Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking Down Barriers-Seaside Hockey: The Story of Kirk Brooks — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL BTS: All-Star Game — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Breaking Down Barrier-Self Acceptance: The Luke Prokop Story — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

Montreal at Toronto — TSN5/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 25

Torino vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

You Are Looking Live: The Show That Changed Sports Television — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Special Olympics: Five Days in Folgaria — BBC News, 9:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: BN AMRO Open (ATP Tour)/Qatar Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Center Court: Semifinals: Delray Beach Open (ATP Open)/Argentina Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.