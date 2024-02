Feb 5, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dejuan Harris Jr. (3) dribbles around a pick on Kansas State Wildcats guard Tylor Perry (2) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Championship

Final, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Jordan vs. Qatar — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Medal Round

Third Place Match, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

South Africa vs. Democratic Republic of Congo — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

MAC-Sun Belt Challenge

Toledo at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Illinois at South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kent State at Troy — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Ball State at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Akron at James Madison — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Alabama at LSU — ESPN, noon

Clemson at Syracuse — ESPN2, noon

Tennessee-Martin at Western Illinois — ESPNU, noon

Purdue Fort Wayne at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

UConn at Georgetown — FS1, noon

Loyola Chicago at George Washington — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, noon

Columbia at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Creighton at Xavier — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Iona at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Samford at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Central Connecticut State — YES/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State — CBS, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Duke — ESPN, 2 p.m.

TCU at Iowa State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

American at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Saint Peters — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Providence at Butler — FS1, 2 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — WDAY Xtra, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Le Moyne at Merrimack — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Eastern Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Drexel at College of Charleston — WCBD 2.2/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gonzaga at Kentucky — CBS, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Bryn Athyn at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami (FL) — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Belmont at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Murray State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Bakersfield — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Stetson — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Colgate at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Queens at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

UCLA at Cal — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Furman at East Tennessee State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Drake at Bradley — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Penn at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tarleton at Seattle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette — FS1, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — The CW, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Eastern Washington — SWX/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — Fox, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Long Island University — SNY, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Florida State — The CW, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Portland — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — ESPN, 10 p.m.

USC at Stanford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Kansas State at BYU — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay live from Allen Fieldhouse, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS — ESPN/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: 28 Hours at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Big Ten Network, midnight

Women’s

MAC-Sun Belt Challenge

Louisiana-Monroe at Toledo — ESPN+, noon

Georgia State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisiana at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Kent State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Alabama at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 11 a.m.

BYU at Cincinnati — ESPN+, noon

Wisconsin-Parkside at Michigan Tech — FloSports, noon

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Queens at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davenport at Wayne State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Grand Valley at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Utah Valley at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Catawba at Anderson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Coker — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lee at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Union at Valdosta State — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wingate at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at American — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

SMU at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Christian Brothers at West Florida — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Alabama at Delta State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Auburn-Montgomery — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — Fox, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Drew at Catholic — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Scranton at Susquehanna — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Wilkes at Elizabethtown — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho State at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pacific at San Francisco — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Weber State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

San Diego State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Ferris State at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Portland — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Rice — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Duel in the D

Big Ten, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Michigan State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Bemidji State at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Colgate at RPI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Bowling Green — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas at Augustana — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass — NESN, 7 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Yale at Harvard — NESN, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Women’s

Davidson at Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Rugby

Men’s

BYU at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

College Softball

NFCA NCAA Division I Leadoff Classic

Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Utah vs. Notre Dame — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. Missouri — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon vs. Clemson — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Long Island University at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 24

Manchester City vs. Everton — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Burnley — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United — Universo, 12:25//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Announcers: Golf Channel/NBC — Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//John Wood//Cara Banks

2nd and 3rd Rounds

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Brian Harman/Max Homa/Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim/Grayson Murray — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Matt Fitzpatrick/Sungjae Im/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1– ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Hockey

AHL

Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Deportivo Alavés vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Las Palmas vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 21

RC Lens vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Havre Athletic Club vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Hermansson vs. Pyfer, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez (07/08/2023) — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

NBA

NBA on ABC

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke//Lisa Salters

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn — KENS/KNIC/YES, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York — Bally Sports Indiana/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Delaware Blue Coats — Tubi/DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 6 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Greensboro Swarm — WMYV, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at South Bay Lakers — Tubi/Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors — WHO 13.4/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Super Bowl LVIII Countdown Show — CBS, noon

Super Bowl LVIII Coverage Live From Las Vegas — SportsGrid, noon

That Other Pregame Show live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS (Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen), 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Live From Las Vegas — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

58 for 58 — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary — CBS, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Patriots Report — Bleav Football, 8:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Super Bowl LVIII Coverage Live From Las Vegas — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Super Bowl Weekend — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/AJ Mleczko//Leah Hextall

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres — ABC/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins — ABC/ESPN+/Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kevin Weekes

Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

The Point — ABC/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets — City TV/Sportsnet West/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/TSN2/RDS, 1 p.m.

Calgary at New York Islanders — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/MSG SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Florida — Altitude/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 2, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. France — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Round 2, Twickenham Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Wales — Peacock, 11:45 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 24

Cagliari vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+, noon

Sassuolo vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

UCL Today: Football Meets Football — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Bleav Me — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Big Hopes– NBC, 11 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Four Sides of the Story: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Dallas Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Center Court Live: Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour)/Qatar Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.