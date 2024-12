A promo image for a “The Simpsons” alternate MNF broadcast on Dec. 9, 2024. (ESPN.)

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Thomas at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sarah Lawrence at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at San José State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Pre-Game Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Delaware State at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Maine at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College Football

Fran Brown (Syracuse) Holiday Bowl Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament

Women’s College Cup

National Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s College Cup Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Getafe CF vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Age is Just a Number (Raul Rosas, Jr.) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Toronto — NBA TV/MSG Network/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Indiana Mad Ants — WACY, 6 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Salt Lake City Stars — Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Texas Legends at Mexico City Capitanes — KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rip City Remix — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 14

Monday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Lisa Salters//ESPN2: Peyton Manning/Eli Manning/Bill Belichick//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen/MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe//Disney+: Simpsons voices Hank Azaria/Nancy Cartwright/Dan Castellaneta/Julie Kavner/Yeardley Smith

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys — ESPN/ABC//ESPN2 (ManningCast)//ESPN Deportes//Disney+ (The Simpsons Funday Football), 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN Deportes, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Ringer NFL Show — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Anaheim Ducks at Montréal Canadiens — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/RDS/Victory+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York Rangers — NHL Network/Chicago Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 15

AC Monza vs. Udinese Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:21 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Empty the Notebook — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:51 p.m.

The 105 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:21 p.m.

SVPod — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5:21 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:51 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)