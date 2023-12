Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Holy Cross at Boston — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Colby-Sawyer at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Harvard — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana Tech at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Women’s

North Dakota State at Drake — ESPN+, noon

Navy at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Canisius at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Le Moyne at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

High Point at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Penn at Merrimack — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

NCAA Division I Tournament

Right Bracket

Quarterfinal, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Awards — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2023 Bronko Nagurski Awards — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show — ESPN, 9 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Selection Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Herbies — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now: Bowl Season Preview — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota — Midco Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament

College Cup

National Semifinals, Lynn Stadium, Louisville, KY

Announcers: Dalen Cuff/Devon Kerr//Marion Crowder

West Virginia vs. Clemson — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State — ESPNU, 8:45 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Soccer Studio Update — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, Communist China

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 4:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 6:10 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

World Champions Cup, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

Team Europe vs. Team International vs. Team USA

Day 2 — Announcers: Dave Flemming/Andy North/Billy Kratzert/John Maginnes/Suzy Whaley//Michael Collins

Six Ball — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Scotch Sixsome (Modified Alternate Shot) — ESPN, noon

LPGA Tour/PGA Tour

Grant Thornton Invitational, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Amy Rogers

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Getafe CF vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Thailand, Bangkok

Main Card — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal (03/05/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Song vs. Gutierrez — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: The Victory Lap — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Pioneers of Speed — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn — Monumental Sports Network/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Denver — Space City Home Network/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/KJZZ, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament Media Availability — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles: 12/8 — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Grand Rapids Gold — Tubi/WHO 13.4, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at G League Ignite — Tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.,m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Unusual Paths — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Florida — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Matchday 15

Juventus vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 15

Galatasaray vs. Demirspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

BBC Green Sport Awards — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Miami — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)