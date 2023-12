Dec 2, 2023; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Rhode Island Rams center Jeremy Foumena (11) races to the loose ball during the second half against the Rhode Island Rams at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

South Alabama at Mercer — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Texas-Dallas at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island University at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. North Carolina State (at Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Davidson — Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

American at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont State at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Coppin State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UMass at Towson — Monumental Sports Network 2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harris-Stowe at Southeast-Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Coe at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Adventist at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Drake — MC22/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Richmond at Northern Iowa — Panther Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Utah State — KMYU, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

DePaul at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Colorado State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Lewis and Clark at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

SMU at Arizona State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Bryant at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

George Washington at Towson — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Troy at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 11 a.m.

Warren Wilson at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at North Texas — ESPN+, noon

Miami (OH) at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, noon

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, noon

Lamar at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, noon

Coastal Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Montana — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Yale at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Pacific at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Mars Hill — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Army — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Island University at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tarleton State at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Akron at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Rider at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

UMass at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Iowa — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bob Jones at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Queens University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Brett Yormark — FS1, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

DFB-Pokal Cup (German Cup)

Round of 16

1. FC Saabrücken vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SC Paderborn 07 — ESPN+, 11;50 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Hamburger SV — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford — Peacock, 2:20 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 2:20 p.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network, 2:25 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City — Peacock (Peter Drury/Jim Beglin), 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 3:05 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, Communist China

Pairs’ Short Program — Peacock, 4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 6:07 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Season Review: 2023 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2002-Ernie Els — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

GOLF Films: Cracking the Code-2008 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Kivikylän Areena, Rauma, Finland

Luuko Raama vs. Dynamo Pardubice — TSN2/NHL Network, 11:55 a.m.



Ligue 1

Round 10

Olympique de Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Winter Meetings

Day 3, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Memphis at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — KJZZ/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Altitude/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Basketball Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Unusual Paths — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Curious & Competitive — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 14 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers — TNT/Max (Kenny Albert/Brian Boucher//Jody Shelley), 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/Max (John Forslund/Darren Pang//Aly Lozoff), 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT/Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post-Game — TNT/Max, midnight

Wednesday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 16

Hearts of Midlothian vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List — NLSE. 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group F, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Maccabi Haifa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.