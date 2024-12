Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Oregon State 34-18. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Junior Lightweight Title, Footprint Centner, Phoenix, AZ

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez II Weigh-In — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Middleweights, Sala Urbana, Naucalpan de Juárez, México

Leo Ruiz vs. Elias Haedo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Final Word: Legendary Rematches of Mexican Boxing — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Joseph’s (NY) at Hofstra — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Calumet at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Brown at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Siena at Niagara — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Campbell-Harrodsburg vs. Eastern Kentucky (at Seabury Center, Berea College, Berea, KY) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at UAB — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

East-West at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at High Point — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

East Tennessee State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

South Carolina State at Longwood — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cumberland at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, noon

McNeese at William & Mary — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bethesda at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Winston Salem State at High Point — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Seton Hall –FloSports, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Princeton at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 15

American Athletic Conference

Championship, Michie Stadium, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Dusty Dvoracek//Taylor McGregor

Tulane at Army — ABC, 8 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Football Championship Pregame Show — ESPN+, 6:45 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Championship Trophy Ceremony — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA

Championship, Burgess–Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium, Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, AL

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Robert Turbin//Amanda Guerra

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mountain West Conference

Championship, Albertsons Stadium, Boise State University, Boise, ID

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Brock Huard//Allison Williams

UNLV at Boise State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, noon

247 Sports College Football Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Gameday Podcast — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Dabo Swinney (Clemson) Press Conference — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Zach Kittley (Florida Atlantic) Introductory Press Conference — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4;30 p.m.

Rhett Lashlee (SMU) –ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Championship Preview — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now: The Championship Coaches — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Championship College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Handoff: College Football — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Big 12 Championship Preview: Inside the 12 — ESPN2, midnight

College Hockey

Men’s

New Hampshire at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Providence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Arizona State — KUTP, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament

Women’s College Cup

National Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey

Stanford vs. Wake Forest — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Duke — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sebastian Salazar/Marion Crowder

Semifinal Studio Show — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Announcers: Sam Gore/Anne Marie Anderson/Nicole Branaugh/Jennifer Hoffman/Paul Sunderland

The Fifth Set — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Fifth Set — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Game On: Women’s Volleyball — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Game On: Women’s Volleyball — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Wrestling

Illinois at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 19

Burnley vs. Middlesbrough — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

F1 Show: Abu Dhabi — ESPN3, 10:15 a.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

PIF Saudi International, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Course, Albany, New Providence, The Bahamas

Announcers: Play-by play– Dan Hicks/Steve Sands//Analysts: Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//On-Course: Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//Interviews: Cara Banks

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Golf Course, Gary Player Spa and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Celta de Vigo vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Matchday 14

LOSC Lille vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

AJ Auxerre vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 310

Pantoja vs. Asakura, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

UFC 310 Pre-Show — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Pantoja vs. Asakura — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Fight Night 26, Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Milwaukee at Boston — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Boston, 7:43 p.m.

Announcers — ESPN:Ryan Ruocco/Jay Bilas//Monica McNutt

Minnesota at Golden State — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Michael Wilbon/Brian Windhorst

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Portland — KJZZ/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Long Island Nets — YES app, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Raptors 905 — tubi/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Texas Legends — KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at South Bay Lakers — tubi, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4;30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Handoff: NFL — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: What Are the Odds? — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Bear Bets NFL: Week 14 — FS1, midnight

NHL

Seattle at New Jersey — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — ESPN+/hulu/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West), 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/Victory+/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at Vancouver/Dallas at Vegas/Minnesota at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

PWHL

Montréal Victoire at Ottawa Charge — TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 15

Inter Milan vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Atalanta vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Golazo Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Pregame Powerup — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:03 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:39 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:18 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:55 p.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Play McLuck Tonight — SportsGrid, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Chiney Ogwumike

WNBA Expansion Draft — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.