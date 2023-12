Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Big East-Big 12 Battle

Home Sites

Villanova at Kansas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Providence at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Baylor — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic

Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. UConn — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College GameDay live from Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Central Connecticut State at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Fisher at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Le Moyne at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Queens University at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New College at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pfeiffer at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

State University New York-Potsdam at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at George Washington — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Bellhaven at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian at Lousiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Central Pennsylvania at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Midway at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Butler — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota Mines at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Southern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Grand Canyon — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Evansville at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State-Northern at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Occidental at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Texas at Boise State — KTVB/Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Kent State at South Dakota State — Midco Sports, 9:15 p.m.

Cleveland State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Whittier at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Idaho State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Montana State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

South Carolina Upstate at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, noon

Fisk at North Alabama — ESPN+, noon

Wisconsin-Green Bay at DePaul — FloSports, noon

Utah State at BYU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College of Charleston at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Tulsa — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Colgate — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

La Salle at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Bryant & Stratton College at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (FL) at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Central at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado-Colorado Springs at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

High Point at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

William Jessup at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: 2023 Awards — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Football Championship — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualification

Group Stage — Matchday 3

League A: Group A, Estadio Hasely Crawford, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Copa del Rey

2nd Round

Atzeneta UE vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Arosa SC vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Espanyol vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Round of 16

1. FC Magdeburg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FC Nurnberg — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Homburg vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPN+, 2:35 p.,m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley — USA Network, 2:25 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 22: Need For Speed — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2012: Ernie Els at Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 11: Lone Star Lessons — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Mina Harigae — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Year End Review — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Skellefteå Kraft Arena, Skellefteå, Sweden

Skellefteå AIK vs. Färjestad Karlstad — TSN2/NHL Network, 12:59 p.m.

1st Leg, Patinoire des Vernets, Geneva, Switzerland

Genève-Servette vs. Växjö Lakers — TSN2/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

MLB Winter Meetings

Day 2, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2024 MLB Draft Lottery — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Pioneers of Speed — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Knockout Round

East Quarterfinal, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: TNT — Kevin Harlan/Grant Hill//Jared Greenberg

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/MSG Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

West Quarterfinal, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: TNT — Ian Eagle/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/KPHE/KTVK/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Announcers: Jordan Cornette/Chandler Parsons

NBA on TNT BetCast — Max, 7:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Film Room — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/WABM, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Stockton Kings at G League Ignite — ESPN+/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 13 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins: Episode 3 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Ottawa — MSG Network/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 7:30 p.m.

San José at New York Islanders — NBC Sports California/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago — TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports SoCal/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet 2/MSG Network/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

Season 2 Playoffs, Lifetime Rancho San Clemente, San Clemente, CA

Challenger Finals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Premier Finals — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Announcers: truTV/Max — JP Dellacamera/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Universo — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Communist China — truTV/Max/Universo/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx

U.S. Soccer Pre-Game — truTV, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Post-Game — truTV, 10 p.m.

International Friendly, Christine Sinclair Farewell Game, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Canada vs. Australia — FS2, 9 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

TrueSouth (season finale) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportswoman: Never Give Up — Women’s Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sportswoman: Game Changers — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Sportswoman: The Ups and Downs — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p,m.

Sportswoman: History Makers — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Sportswoman: Pioneers — Women’s Sports Network, 11:01 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportswoman: A Bunch of Firsts — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Women’s Nations League

League Stage — Matchday 6

League A: Group A4, La Rosaleda, Malaga, Spain

Spain vs. Sweden — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.