Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the third touchdown for the Jaguars during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez, Jr. — ESPN2, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Boyce at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Furman at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

San José State at North Dakota State — WDAY’Z Xtra, 8 p.m.

Western New Mexico at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

North Florida at Coppin State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cal-Riverside at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Simmons College at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Concord at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Penn State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Edward Waters at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Los Angeles at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Selection Special — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Army-Navy Express: 2006 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Army-Navy Express: 2007 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament

National Championship, College Cup, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Marion Crowder

Florida State vs. Stanford — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

AFC Wimbledon vs. Ramsgate — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

FA Cup Round 3 Preview — ESPN+, noon

FA Cup Review Show — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf

The Open Highlights: 2017 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2008-Padraig Harrington at Royal Birkdale — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Mark Calcavecchia-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Mark Calcavecchia-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Celta de Vigo vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

MLB

MLB Winter Meetings

Day 1, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2023 Best of Radioactive — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: 2023 Best of Features, Part 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Knockout Round

East Quarterfinals, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: TNT — Spero Dedes/Greg Anthony//Stephanie Ready

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers — TNT/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

West Quarterfinals, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Announcers: TNT — Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings — TNT/Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnston/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Announcers: Jordan Cornette/Chandler Parsons

NBA on TNT BetCast — truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: In-Season Tournament Knockout Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Monday Night Football, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — /Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Larry Fitzgerald/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game Live PRIME Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/RDS/Root Sports, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Monumental Sports Network/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 14

Torino vs. Atalanta — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Chapel Hill — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)