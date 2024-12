Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (1) plays the ball in the second half against the Orlando Pride in a 2024 NWSL Playoffs quarterfinal match at Inter&Co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #9-Best of November — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

SEC/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge

South Carolina at Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cal at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Tennessee — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Louisville — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Florida State at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Clemson — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Maine-Augusta at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Butler — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Delaware — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Dayton — Spectrum News Dayton/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Benedictine at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pitt-Bradford at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at McNeese — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Tusculum at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Murray State — Chicago Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at SMU — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

BYU at Providence — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Loyola Chicago — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Park Gilbert at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Hawai’i at Grand Canyon — KUTP, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 10 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Central Connecticut State at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ohio Christian at Ohio — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennessee Tech at Colorado — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Grambling at Oregon State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Coppin State at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

College of Staten Island at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Marquette — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Arkanas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at USC — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

Cincinnati Football Presser — ESPN+, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CFB Rankings Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, midnight

Coppa Italia

Round of 16

Bologna FC 1909 vs. AC Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Round of 16

Arminia Bielefeld vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Jahn Regensburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Werder Bremen vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 18

Wrexham vs. Barnsley — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — USA Network, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Year End Review — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarter-Finals

1st Game, O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Prague vs. Växjö Lakers — TSN5/NHL Network, 11:55 a.m.

1st Game, Patinoire des Vernets, Geneva, Switzerland

Genèvs-Servette vs. Pinguins Bremerhaven — TSN5/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LaLiga

Matchday 19

RCD Mallorca vs. Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC 310 Countdown: Pantoja vs. Asakura — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, noon

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Cup

Group Play

NBA on TNT

East Group A, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks — TNT/truTV/MaxMSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

West Group C, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets — TNT/truTV/Max/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

East Group A, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Philadelphia at Charlotte — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network, 7 p.m.

East Group B, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Milwaukee at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

East Group C, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Washington at Cleveland — Monumental Sports Network 2/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

East Group B, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Indiana at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors GameDay — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

West Group B, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Utah at Oklahoma City — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

West Group C, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Memphis at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KFAA/WFAA, 8:30 p.m.

West Group B, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

San Antonio at Phoenix — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

West Group A, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Houston at Sacramento — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

West Group A, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Portland at Los Angeles Clippers — KATU 2.2/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Cup In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, noon

Grand Rapids Gold at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Legends at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network, 9 p.m.

Stockton Kings at San Diego Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision/Cox California, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Buffalo — Altitude/KTVD/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — ESPN+/hulu/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh — Scripps Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders — MSG SportsNet/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

San José at Washington — NBC Sports California/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina — Kraken Hockey Network (KONG)/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Pacific/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m,

Edmonton at Vegas — ESPN+/hulu/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Toronto Sceptres at Ottawa Charge — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only), 7 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

France vs. Spain — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

International Friendly, Bingoal Stadion, The Hague, Netherlands

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Universo/Peacock: Copan Alvarez/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

Netherlands vs. United States — TNT/truTV/Max/Universo/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 4:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Switzerland — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:47 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Greeny — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:52 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:23 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Carlin vs. Joe — ESPN2, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p,m,

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Up & Adams — truTV, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Play McLuck Now– SportsGrid, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter: My Wish — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)